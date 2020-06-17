Kellen Cameron goes the distance, West Fork beats Rockford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For West Fork baseball, junior Kellen Cameron was dealing on the mound.

The pitcher went the distance on Wednesday night, striking out nine batters and pitching a 3-0 shutout on the road against Rockford in Top of Iowa Conference play.

"My curveball was definitely working tonight," Cameron said. "My fastball was accurate tonight. It feels good. Hopefully it will get momentum going for games later this week."

The win was the first for West Fork baseball this season and the first career win for new head coach Tom Schreckengost, who took over the job when Lance Thompson retired.

"It's good because it's my first win too," Schreckengost said. "The guys signed a ball for me and everything. It's really cool. They're competitors."

As a new head coach, Schreckengost couldn't be more proud of his guys. But it means something to him that his stepson, Cameron, was the pitcher on the mound for the win.

"He threw a great game," head coach Tom Schreckengost said. "He just went after them and pitched a great game. He's a gamer and a good kid."

Both Cameron and Rockford sophomore pitcher Kolton Lyman were throwing strikes early, keeping the game scoreless through three innings.