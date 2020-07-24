It's kind of a standard that has been set': Newman Catholic baseball back at state yet again

The last time the Newman Catholic baseball team didn’t make it to the Iowa state baseball tournament, George W. Bush was still the president, the first iPhone had just been released, and Barry Bonds was a month away from breaking Hank Aaron’s all-time MLB home run record.
For 13 consecutive seasons now, the Knights have been a constant presence at the year-end baseball clash in Des Moines, and have walked away as Class 1A champions in six of those years, including each of the past three.
The Knights have won with both upperclassmen and eighth graders in key spots. In none of those 13 seasons did they lose more than six games.
This season, the Knights have bounced back from losing seven starters from the 2019 state title squad, including First Team All-State center fielder Josh Fitzgerald and ace pitcher Evan Paulus, to graduation.
Despite the absence of those senior standouts, the Knights have thrived, yet again, with several young players emerging in key spots. Senior Jacob Nelson is hitting .344 with a .517 on-base percentage in his first year as a starter, and has also emerged as one of the team’s top pitching options.
Sophomore Jack Maznio is putting up a .542 on-base percentage, and freshman catcher Max Burt is second in the state with 40 RBI.
On the mound, freshman Doug Taylor and senior Sam Kratz have provided the team with a dominant 1-2 punch on the mound. Kratz has compiled 0.46 ERA, a 0.78 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts on the season, while Taylor is close behind with a 0.54 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts.
“Winning at a high level is always about pitching,” Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. “Newman always has a legit ace every year. That’s been their key this year, they have two very good pitchers leading the way for them.”
Head coach Alex Bohl has been the sole leader of the Knights since 2016, and before that served as co-head coach with long-time Newman skipper Tony Adams for several years. For Bohl, the team's perennial success is due to the culture the team has created.
“There is an expectation within the Newman baseball program, not only to compete at a high level, but to compete for a state tournament berth, and to compete for a state title every year,” Bohl said. “That has been set forth for probably a couple decades now. The time, the effort, the commitment to making yourself a good ballplayer, and making yourself better every day, competing and playing Newman baseball. It’s kind of a standard that has been set.”
The Knights are not the only team in town that has had lots of success of late. The Mason City baseball team has made it to state three times in the past 10 years, and came up just one game short this season, as the Mohawks lost to Waukee, 6-5, in the substate finals on Wednesday night.
Bohl and Rood give credit for both programs’ continued success to the standout youth baseball programs that operate in the North Iowa area.
"That is one of the main reasons we have been so successful is that our kids have had that opportunity," Bohl said. "They’ve been playing baseball for 10-12 years before they even get to me at the high school level. They have an understanding of the game, and an understanding of how to play, and what it takes."
Paulus, who was the Knights’ leader in ERA, strikeouts and innings pitched last season as a senior, won four state titles with Newman Catholic after coming up as an eighth-grader. He currently plays baseball at Kirkwood Community College, and spent this season as an assistant coach under Bohl.
“Growing up and watching the continued success of the players and looking up to them, it makes you want to work just as hard,” Paulus said. “They show up every single year. It starts in February. We had 30 kids show up that very first day and that doesn’t happen at a lot of schools. Kids want to be there someday and play at the state tournament.”
This state tournament is starting a little bit different for the Knights. In past years, the team went in as an overwhelming favorite. In 2020, the Knights are a No. 6 seed, and their five losses are the most of any team in the Class 1A bracket.
Though Bohl chooses to focus only on the team’s own play, his players have admitted to finding motivation in being overlooked this season.
“I would assume people are going to count us out and doubt us,” Max Burt said back on the first day of practice. “I don't expect anything less this season. I plan to go out there and give everything I’ve got. We’ve got a hard working group of players that put in the work."
The Knights will play St. Albert, Council Bluffs in the state quarterfinal round at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Principal Park. St. Albert went 21-1 this season and is currently on an 11-game winning streak. The Knights are 17-5 and have won four straight games.
After dominating their way to the past three state titles, the Knights are eager to go out and prove they can do it again.
“When we play teams that are way better than other schools, I think its a little bit of disrespect,” Paulus said of the Knights getting the No. 6 seed. “At the same time, every single team has to win three games to be at the top at the end, It doesn’t really matter who you play, it’s how you play when you get down there.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
