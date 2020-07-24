It's kind of a standard that has been set': Newman Catholic baseball back at state yet again

“Growing up and watching the continued success of the players and looking up to them, it makes you want to work just as hard,” Paulus said. “They show up every single year. It starts in February. We had 30 kids show up that very first day and that doesn’t happen at a lot of schools. Kids want to be there someday and play at the state tournament.”

This state tournament is starting a little bit different for the Knights. In past years, the team went in as an overwhelming favorite. In 2020, the Knights are a No. 6 seed, and their five losses are the most of any team in the Class 1A bracket.

Though Bohl chooses to focus only on the team’s own play, his players have admitted to finding motivation in being overlooked this season.

“I would assume people are going to count us out and doubt us,” Max Burt said back on the first day of practice. “I don't expect anything less this season. I plan to go out there and give everything I’ve got. We’ve got a hard working group of players that put in the work."