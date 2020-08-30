‘It’s frontline work. You’re in the trenches:’ Janitors take on COVID-19 challenges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Dahl and Jeff Hegwer know the risk of going into work every day. But they also know the reward.

The two janitors at John Adams Middle School have been working at the school for around a year, and their world flipped upside down on March 16 – the day Mason City announced school was closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Since then, janitors around the district, state and nation have been on overdrive working extra hours and learning new procedures during the spring and summer in an effort to bring students and staff back to school safely.

Dahl has 14 grandkids and Hegwer has five – and some are in the Mason City district. It’s important for them to keep things clean.

“The guys, we all kind of talk and stuff, too. My wife’s a teacher here, so I like to keep things safe for her,” Dahl said. “Like I said, I’ve got 14 grandkids. If you’ve think of all the kids in here as part of your kids too. They’re our future. They’re kids. You’ve got to keep them safe.”

While keeping the community safe is the goal, to say that every day has been sunshine and roses would be wrong. There’s been overwhelming days and challenges – like any other profession at this time.