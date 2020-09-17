Hotspots in hybrid learning: Mason City schools provide free internet

“And from that, it confirmed what we knew, which was that in some cases, we had families that did not have internet access,” Pecinovsky said. “If we were going to be able to provide an equitable education for children, then we had to think about how we could provide opportunities for internet access. The idea for hotspots came out of those conversations.”

The U.S. Cellular hotspots have been distributed by the district and are easy and simple to set up. There’s no need for professionals to visit homes and install them, as it’s just a small device.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg shared at the Sept. 7 Board of Education meeting that the community feedback has been positive and the project is going well.

“We’ve been able to help people out as they’re doing the continuous learning and teaching the class online,” Versteeg said. “That’s the worst thing that can happen is have no internet. So that’s going really well and we can get more if we need to.”

Annalisa Miner, a community member, is thankful that the district is doing this for students and families who need it. She helped her neighbors go through the school district and get set up with one.