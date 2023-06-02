MASON CITY—The Mason City Riverhawks softball team dropped to 1-5 to start the season after being swept in a doubleheader on the road against No. 2 Fort Dodge.

The Riverhawks couldn’t get the job done offensively in game one, with only four hits and striking out six times in route to a 10-0 loss. Junior Adyson Evans struggled on the mound, giving up 13 hits and 10 runs on 87 pitches in four innings.

After suffering a shutout loss in game one, Mason City was able to get the bats going more in game two but still suffered a 16-6 loss. Evans redeemed herself in game two, hitting her second home run of the season and driving in four runs while going a perfect 3-for-3.

Even with an offensive surge in game two, the Riverhawks demise ultimately came from pitching once again. The Dodgers took an early 5-0 lead after two innings and then put the game out of reach with an eight run fourth inning. Mason City gave up 11 hits and walked 10 Fort Dodge batters to lose their third straight game of the season.

Rockford 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9: The Cardinals tie the game at nine in the fifth inning, give up a run in the sixth, and are unable to get the win on the road.

GHV was unable to fully capitalize off of 14 walks and a grand slam by senior Emily Van Dusseldorp and fall short picking up their second straight loss.

Warrior’s freshman Hannah Hillman continued to make her presence known with a pair of home runs which drove in four runs. Hillman continues to lead the team in homers (3) and RBIs (8).

Charles City 10, New Hampton 3: With a 10-run stretch through three innings, the Comets were able to snap their six-game losing streak with a win at home.

Charles City freshman Keely Anderegg struck out 12 Chickasaw batters through seven innings to pick up her second win of the season.

Sophomores Emerson Bohlen and Payton Hadley each drove in a pair of runs with Hadley also scoring three runs herself. They also combined for four of the Comets 15 stolen bases.

West Fork 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1: Warhawks sophomore Libby Trewin struck out 10 Cowgirls and allowed only four hits to pick up her fifth win of the season.

Fellow sophomore Preslee Dickman went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, driving in a run and scoring one herself. She’s tied for the most hits on the team (7) and RBIs (5).