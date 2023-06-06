MASON CITY — The Mason City Riverhawks softball team picked up their first doubleheader sweep of the season, with 7-1 and 17-7 wins over Waterloo East at home.

Heading into Monday night, the Riverhawks were on a three-game losing streak and sat at 1-5 and were winless in the Iowa Alliance conference. They were able to get the bats going all night and had late game runs in both games on their way to two conference wins.

Adyson Evans started game one for the Riverhawks on the mound and struck out 10 batters through seven innings, only giving up one run off five hits and one walk. She also shined offensively, cracking her third home run of the season along with a single driving in three runs and scoring a pair herself.

Mason City put up an offensive showcase in game two scoring four runs in the second inning, five in the fourth and put the game away with six in the fifth.

Junior Gweneth Fiser led the team with four RBIs, three of which came off of a triple in the second inning and scored a run herself. Brogan Evans and Kelsey McDonough got their bats going in game two, as each drove in three runs and scored three runs as well.

North Union 2, Lake Mills 0: The Bulldogs struck out 11 times and could only crack two hits off of Warriors senior Emily Meyer and drop their second straight loss.

North Union scored their pair of runs in the first inning, and thanks to the help of their ace on the mound that’s all they needed to give the Bulldogs their first shutout loss of the season.

Central Springs 14, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Panthers took an early 11-0 lead after two innings and scored three more in the third to remain undefeated in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Junior Ellyan Ryan drove in five runs for the Panthers, going 2-for-3 with her first home run of the season and a single. Seniors Abby Pate and Carly Ryan each drove in a pair of runs and scored two each as well.

Both Pate and Ryan have played significant roles in the Panthers hot start to the season. Pate leads the team in RBIs (14) and hits (17) along with four homers, while Ryan has drove in 12 runs and racked up 13 hits to start her season.

Riceville 12, Janesville 0: Riceville was able to end the game in four innings with six runs in the second and fourth innings and picked up its third straight win.

Senior Morgan Fair gave up just one hit among the 14 batters she faced through four innings and finished the game with one walk and four strikeouts. She’s been a dual threat player for Riceville and smashed her first homerun of the season and finished the night with five RBIs. Fellow senior Riley McKenna drove in a pair of runs in the cleanup spot. She went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

