MASON CITY— The Newman Catholic softball team remained perfect with a 13-0 blowout win on the road against Rockford, Wednesday, with senior Macy Kellar throwing a perfect game for the Knights.

Kellar continues to dominate on the mound to start her final season with the Knights, striking out 10 Warrior batters. With this performance, she adds to her state leading strikeout total (89) and wins (9).

Newman was able to get the job done in four innings, racking up eight hits and drawing eleven walks from the Rockford pitching crew. Junior Jayce Weiner went a perfect 3-for-3, with a pair of singles and a double and drove in two runs. She continues to lead the team in RBIs (11) and doubles (3).

The Knights now have nine straight wins to start the season including five in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Lake Mills 8, Eagle Grove 4: The Bulldogs got ahead early with a 5-1 lead after two innings and were able to hold on to grab the win on the road.

Lake Mills kept the hits rolling all night long, racking up 13 with 11 of them being singles. Senior Natalie Brandenburg set up the Bulldogs for success in the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with a pair of singles and a double and scoring two runs herself.

Saint Ansgar 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0: Sophomore Josie Juhl only gave up one hit in her 10-strikeout night against the Huskies, earning her third win of the season and the Saints third straight. Juhl also drove in two runners with her pair of singles.

Mallory Juhl hit her second home run of the season as well as a single to drive in a pair of runners. She has driven in seven runs in nine games for the Saints which is tied for the most on the team.

Bishop Garrigan 9, Garner Hayfield Ventura 6: The Cardinals give up seven runs in the second inning, and with the lack of extra base hits are unable to come back at home.

GHV struggled offensively against Bishop Garrigan, striking out 11 times and only mustering up six hits and four walks. Junior Aly Derr was responsible for half of the Cardinals hits, going 3-for-4, driving in a run and scoring one herself.