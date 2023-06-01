MASON CITY — The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team rallied late, scoring five runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to pick up a 9-8 win against Belmond-Klemme Tuesday.

The Cardinals gave up four runs in the third and the fourth and were down 8-3 heading into the fifth inning. In the middle of the fourth they made a pitching change and were able to shutout the Broncos the rest of the game.

Sophomore Patience Katter pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for GHV, giving up four hits and hitting two batters, but was ultimately able to lead the team to their third win of the season.

Cardinals senior Madison Barrett fulfilled her role as the DH, racking up her first home run of the season along with a single to drive in three runs. Fellow senior Emily Van Dusseldorp also showed up in the hitting department, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and a pair of singles, and drove in a run.

GHV now has three conference wins on the season which puts them in a tie for third with North Iowa and Eagle Grove.

Saint Ansgar 3, North Butler 1: Saints sophomore Josie Juhl allowed only four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters to squeeze past the Bearcats at home.

Saint Ansgar also struggled to rack up hits but were able to rely on junior Josie Jahr who went a perfect 3-for-3 with a pair of singles and a double and also drove in a run for the Saints. Aspen Falk and Mallory Juhl were responsible for driving in the other two runs, each with a single.

Don Bosco 8, Riceville 3: The Wildcats trailed by just one heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the Dons scored four times in the inning to pull away.

Senior Madison Mauer was responsible for three of Riceville’s seven hits on the night, with her pair of doubles being the only extra base hits for the Wildcats. She also accounted for all of Riceville’s runs, scoring two and driving in one.