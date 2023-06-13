MASON CITY -- Clutch defense and 10 strikeouts from Macy Kellar helped Newman Catholic blanked offensive powerhouse Osage Monday as the Knights completed a season sweep over the Green Devils, 2-0.

In her two starts against the Green Devils, Kellar racked up 22 strikeouts and allowed zero runs against a team that has averaged almost 10 runs per game. Her first start was a no hitter in the season opener, and while she gave up eight hits on the mound on Monday, she worked around some tough spots and was backed up by the girls behind her.

“Our defense was huge tonight, we made some very good play that ended up not letting them score any runs and I think that was key to this game,” Kellar said.

Newman's defense was highlighted by a 4-6-3 double play in the fifth inning after a pair of singles from the leadoff hitters. Head coach Tom Dunn credited the growth of his team’s defense throughout the season as a key factor in their success.

“Our girls were expected to make a lot of those plays and they are just getting better every day, they work hard, and they come up with those big ones” Dunn said.

Junior Jayce Weiner was responsible for starting the crucial double play and drove in the Knights only two runs on the night with her hit in the first inning. Dunn acknowledged the journey that Weiner has had and how she’s been able to step up for the team throughout the season.

“Jayce’s hit was huge, she’s been hitting the ball well at the beginning of the year, she struggled a little bit and now she comes through all the time when we need her to get a big hit,” Dunn said.

The Green Devils had opportunities in the game where they could’ve broken the shutout, including runners on third and second with no outs in the fourth inning. They left a total of eight runners on base and weren’t able to pick up clutch hits from a lineup that had five hitters with a batting average over .490 coming into the game.

“It just comes back to timely hits,” head coach Nick Hemann said. “We got one of the better batting averages in the state, our top six hitters I’ll take over anybody in the state, we just didn’t get timely hits.”

Hemann was happy with how his team was able to limit Newman who has been able to score in the double digits and rack up extra base hits consistently.

“I just feel like it’s a testament to kind of what we’ve been doing, where our focus has been and it’s been paying off,” Hemann said.

With a tough part of their schedule coming up, Hemann plans to get right to work on addressing the hitting struggles and get his team back to the offense they displayed earlier in the season.

“We’re gonna put some people in the box and put some base runners on and we’re gonna work on getting them in play,” Hemann said. “How we get better is real time, we’re gonna do it in practice, we’re gonna get girls running and we’re gonna get pitchers pitching and we’re gonna make sure that we put that ball in play with runners in scoring position, that’s the bottom line.”

Osage will host Central Springs on Wednesday night, the leader of the Top of Iowa East Conference, while the Knights will have a quick turnaround with two games scheduled between AGWSR and Belmond-Klemme, Tuesday night.