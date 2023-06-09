The Mason City Riverhawks softball team dropped both games of their double header against Ames, falling 9-8 after a late surge in game two after dropping the opener, 9-1, Thursday.

Mason City was unable to work around sophomore Sydney Smalley in game one and weren't able to string hits together.

Aubri Graven and Reggis Spotts each had two hits in the game

In game two, the Riverhawks fell behind early again and saw a six-run deficit heading into the fourth inning. Mason City was able to tie the after scoring six runs in the fourth, highlighted by a three-run shot by junior Adyson Evans.

The Little Cyclones answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth and were able to hold on to win the game. Kyra Anderson led the team with four RBIs, going 2-for-2 including her first home run of the season.

Riceville 12, Turkey Valley 0: The Wildcats made short work of the Trojans at home to extend their win streak to six.

Riceville got up early with a three-run first inning followed by five more runs in the second. The Wildcats were backed up by another solid performance from senior pitcher Morgan Fair who allowed just one hit over three innings in route to her eighth win on the mound.

Senior Madison Mauer was responsible for a quarter of the Wildcats run in this matchup, driving in a one and scoring three herself. She continues to lead the team in runs scored (20) and hits (19).

Saint Ansgar 2, Lake Mills 1: Freshman Makenna Norby’s two-run homer in the third inning was all the Saints needed to steal a win at home against the Bulldogs.

Mallory Juhl was able to defend the Saints lead on the mound and gave up no extra base hits through seven innings and picked up her third win of the season.

West Hancock 18, Rockford 8: The Eagles scored 13 runs in the third and picked up their first win of the season in five innings.

West Hancock took advantage of the Rockfords inexperienced pitching crew and racked up 11 hits and drew 10 walks. Junior Whytnie Johnson went a perfect 3-for-3 including her first triple of the season and scored three runs for the Eagles.

Clear Lake 11, Garner Hayfield Ventura 9: The Lions were able to steal a win on the road with a seven-run sixth inning against the Cardinals.

Senior Annika Nelson and freshman Alivia Paine each drove in three runs for the Lions, with Paine going 4-for-5 with three singles and a double and stole a pair of bases.