The Central Springs softball team slammed two homers and stole seven bases in route to a dominating 11-1 win at home against Saint Ansgar, Monday night.

Sophomore Sharli Fessler and senior Abby Pate each hit their fifth home runs of the season and drove in a pair of runs to help extend the Panthers winning streak to six and remain undefeated in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Senior pitcher Cooper Klaahsen struck out 11 Saints batters and outside of a solo shot homer from Kinsey Anderson was perfect on the night. Klaahsen picked up her 11th win of the season which is second best in the Conference and has the third most strikeouts (92) in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

Forest City 12, Eagle Grove 11: The Indians tied the game with a six-run sixth inning and were able to walk it off with a run in the eighth to pick up their third win of the season.

Sophomore Michaela Dehrkoop stepped on the mound in the fifth inning and allowed just one hit over 3 1/3 innings with a pair of strikeouts, backing up her team’s late game offensive surge.

Junior Emma Anderson went 4-for-6 with three singles and a double, drove in a pair of runs and scored three herself, and stole four bases bringing her to 10 on the year. Freshman Dru Seglem went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and drove in three runs for the Indians and scored a run herself.

Clear Lake 9, Algona 8 (11) : Taylor Schwenn cracked her fourth homer of the season and drove in three runs for the Lions to steal a win in extra innings on the road.

Schwenn also scored three runs for Clear Lake herself and continues to lead the team in runs scored (19) and is tied with Alivia Paine for the most RBIs on the team with 16.

Clear Lake gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game into extra innings, and after three scoreless innings were able to score four runs in the 11th inning and hold off the Bulldogs who scored three of their own.

Jezzie Thompson pitched all 11 innings for the Lions and struck out 11 batters bringing her to 74 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched in her eighth-grade season.

Riceville 9, Baxter 0: The Wildcats veteran pitching duo gave up just one hit and struck out 12 batters over seven innings on the way to their fourth shutout win of the season.

Senior Morgan Fair struck out nine Bolts batters and only gave up one hit over five innings. Senior Riley McKenna relieved Fair for the last two innings and struck out three of the eight batters she faced.

Sophomores Kylie Dvorak and Samantha Wilberding each drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats.

Lake Mills 16, West Hancock 0: The Bulldogs were able to put the game away with an eight-run fourth inning to snap their five-game losing streak.

Seniors Natalie Brandenburg and Brelynne Rogne each drove in four runs for Lake Mills. Brandenburg hit a pair of doubles, bringing her to a team leading eight on the year, and now leads the team in RBIs with 10.

North Iowa 8, Garner Hayfield Ventura 5: The Cardinals were able to tie the game up at five with a pair of runs in the fifth but gave up three runs in the sixth in route to their third straight loss.

G-H-V fell behind early, giving up five runs in the first inning, and racked up only seven hits against North Iowa.

Seniors Emily Van Dusseldorp and Madison Barrett each drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals with extra base hits. Dusseldorp smashed her second homer of the season and continues to lead the team in RBIs (15). Barrett hit her first double of the season and is now third on the team in RBIs (10).

Webster City 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs committed five errors and gave up 13 hits in route to their ninth loss of the season.

After giving up three runs in the first inning, sophomore Malie Ott was able to rebound and pitched three shutout innings and finished with seven strikeouts. HDC was unable to comeback after trailing early and saw their season long hitting struggles continue with just five against the Lynx.

PHOTOS: Eagle Grove at Forest City baseball and softball 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-1.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-2.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-3.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-4.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-5.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-6.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-1.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-2.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-3.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-4.JPG