MASON CITY—The Saint Ansgar baseball team rolled past Lake Mills, 10-2, in the championship game at the Lake Mills tournament on Saturday.

The Saints pitching tandem of senior Mikhail Meyer and eighth-grader Hudson Sparrow each gave up just one run and allowed a combined five hits by the Bulldogs. Sparrow picked up the win in his first start of the season and allowed just one hit over his four innings.

Saint Ansgar scored a run in all but one inning, taking an early 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning. Cleanup hitter Carsen Sparrow was responsible for almost half of the Saints runs in this game, racking up a three-run double and also scoring one himself. He’s now second on the team in RBIs (8) and doubles (2).

Saint Ansgar took advantage of the poor fielding by Lake Mills and stole 15 bases with junior Drew Powers and sophomore Jayce Schwiesow each steeling three. Powers had stolen four bases in a semifinal game against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and leads the team with 13 total.

The Saints were coming off of a hard-fought game against HDC, where they gave up their one-run lead in the seventh inning and headed into extras tied at five. Each team scored a run in the following inning, and ultimately Saint Ansgar was able to walk it off in the tenth to advance to the championship game, 7-6.

Lake Mills had no problem racking up hits against their semifinal opponent Northwood-Kensett. They amassed 12 hits, four of which being doubles, and took the lead with a five-run sixth inning to win 12-7. Junior Beau Kaufman was responsible for half of the teams’ doubles and reached base four times going 3-for-5 in the box and drawing a walk.

In the third-place game, HDC took a four-run lead over the Vikings with a five-run fifth inning. Northwood-Kensett would make a late push, scoring two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh, and went into the bottom of the final inning with a 10-8 lead. The Bulldogs stormed back and were able to walk it off with a three-run seventh inning and picked up their third win of the season.