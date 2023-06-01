MASON CITY— The Mason City Riverhawks baseball team dropped their first two games of the year in a doubleheader on the road against Des Moines Roosevelt.

The Riverhawks had an uncharacteristic pair of games on Wednesday night, with their combination of elite pitching and high scoring offense failing to show up in both games. They now sit at 10-2 overall and third in the Iowa Alliance Conference (4-2).

In game one, the Riverhawks couldn’t find a pitch to hit and were only able to score one run off four hits. Seniors James Fingalsen and Jake Gold were responsible for the only extra base hits for Mason City, each with a double, and Gold scored their only run in the first inning in a 12-1 loss.

The Roughriders scored four runs in the first, third and fourth innings and made short work of the Riverhawks pitchers. Ultimately Mason City’s crew on the mound gave up six hits, seven walks and hit five Roosevelt batters over four innings.

Mason City got off to a fast start in game two, taking a 5-0 lead after two innings, but were then shutout the rest of the game and went into the bottom of the seventh tied at five, where Roosevelt would walk it off to complete the doubleheader sweep with a 6-5 victory.

Outside of the first two innings, the Riverhawks struggled offensively and were unable to get an extra base hit in game two. Pitching struggles also rolled into game two, with the Riverhawks walking a total of eight Roughriders and ultimately led to their downfall in the seventh inning.

Clear Lake 13, Iowa-Falls Alden 3: The Lions took an early 7-1 lead after two innings and were able to put the game away in five at home against the Cadets.

Sophomore Titan Schmitt picked up his first two extra base hits of the season with a double and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring three himself. Schmitt also stole a pair of bases in the win and continues to lead the team with nine on the year.

Lake Mills 4, Eagle Grove 0: Eli Menke dominates on the road with 16 strikeouts while only giving up a pair of hits and walks to pick up his second win of the season.

Menke now has 36 strikeouts in 14 innings with the Bulldogs and has yet to allow a run to start his junior campaign.

Senior Brady Hanson played a role in all of the Lake Mills runs, driving in two with a single and a double and scoring the other two himself. He now leads the team this season in runs scored with six.

Nashua-Plainfield 7, Saint Ansgar 0: The Saints three-game winning streak came to an end after being shut out on the road against the Huskies.

Saint Ansgar was unable to knock an extra base hit or draw a walk against sophomore Dawson Glaser, who picked up his second win in as many starts. The pitching tandem for the Saints gave up six hits and four walks against the Huskies, and the team now sits at 2-2 in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Bishop Garrigan 8, Garner Hayfield Ventura 6: The Cardinals lost their lead in the sixth after giving up four runs and are unable to answer back at home.

GHV’s struck out 13 times against Bishop Garrigan and fell apart late, snapping their three-game win streak. Lucas Kral embraced his role as the designated hitter for the Cardinals, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles which drove in two runs, while also stealing three bases.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season off the arm of senior Brayden Johnson, who struck out 16 of the 20 Cowboys he faced.

Johnson walked just three batters and allowed two hits off his 109 pitches. He came into the game allowing 13 walks in his three other appearances but was able to control his pitches and pick up the win on the road Wednesday night.

Senior Kyle Helmke was the key offensively for the Bulldogs, racking up a pair of singles which drove in his first two RBIs of the season.

Northwood-Kensett 4, Riceville 3: Sophomore Evan Lorenzen striked out 10 Wildcats and knocks a pair of singles to help lead the Vikings to victory.

Lorenzen allowed five hits and no walks off of his 92 pitches. He was also responsible for driving in a run and is now second on the team in RBI’s (6).