MASON CITY—The Forest City baseball team won their fourth straight in dominating fashion on the road, with a 13-3 win against Central Springs.

The Indians have found their footing after starting the season 1-4, outscoring their opponents by 45 runs during their win streak. They now sit at 5-4 overall and are third place in the Top of Iowa West Conference.

Forest City took control of the game early, with a 6-1 lead at the end of the fourth inning. They extended their lead in the fifth inning scoring five runs all but securing the win. The sophomore pitching tandem of Ty Dillavou and Carson Hall allowed a combined three hits and four walks and struck out nine Panthers batters.

Corey Thoreson entered the matchup with one double and three RBI’s on the season. He had himself a night, racking up three doubles while driving in five runs for the Indians. The sophomore is now second on the team in hits and RBI’s with a .308 batting average.

Garner Hayfield Ventura 10, Rockford 7: The Cardinals took an 8-4 after the second inning and were able to outlast the Warriors (1-5) on the road.

While GHV pitcher Lucas Kral struggled on the mound early, he made up for it offensively, scoring a pair of runs and driving in a run while going 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Senior Braden Boehnke was responsible for the other Cardinals extra base hit with a double and is now tied for second on the team in hits (6).

Outside of the first two innings and a three run fifth inning, the Warriors struggled to rack up hits and picked up their fourth straight loss. They struck out eight times and had just one extra base hit on the night.