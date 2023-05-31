Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MASON CITY — The Garner Hayfield Ventura baseball team scored 12 runs in the third inning in route to a 25-2 victory on the road against Belmond-Klemme Tuesday.

Since losing to Forest City, 11-1, in their season opener, the Cardinals have displayed nonstop offensive poise along with trustworthy veteran pithing. The standout hitter for them in this game was freshmen Brighton Kraus who drove in six runners off of a single and a double. GHV’s Mason Graham, Kaden Buckley and Parker Moritz each drove in three runners and helped end this game in five innings.

Buckley was also the starting pitcher and had a serviceable night on the mound. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and three walks while also striking out three batters.

GHV also found success running the bases stealing six total bases on the night, with Graham being responsible for a pair.

Newman Catholic 9, West Fork 3: Senior Max Burt smashed two home runs and drove in four runners to help the Knights win their sixth straight game.

Burt continues to lead the state in homers, now with seven on the year, and has played a major role in helping his team get to 11-1 on the season.

Junior Toby Kesten only allowed one run by the Warhawks up until the sixth inning, and finished the game with 12 strikeouts, three hits and one walk off his 102 pitches and earned his first win of the season.

Central Springs 9, Lake Mills 8: The Bulldogs four runs in the seventh were not enough to steal a win on the road, with the Panthers picking up their first win of the season.

Central Springs took the lead with a six run fifth inning and played a pivotal role in their victory over Lake Mills. The Panthers racked up seven hits on the night with only one of them being an extra base hit which came off from freshmen Braydin Crum.

Forest City 10, North Iowa 0: The Indians pitchers combine for 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits against the Bison and pick up their third straight win.

Forest City started off with an early 8-0 lead after the first two innings and racked up eight hits on the night. Sophomore Ty Dillavou went 2-for-3 with his first home run of the season and a single, driving in three runners.

Senior Kellen Moore also drove in three Indian runners, with a single and a double, and stole four bases. Moore is now tied with Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior William Kiburis for the most stolen bases in the state with 17.

Osage 10, West Hancock 0: Green Devils junior Tristan Mork picks up his second win of the season in as many starts, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out eight Eagles batters.

Osage was able to make short work of West Hancock, taking an early lead with six runs in the first inning, and snap their two-game losing streak. Senior Drew Tusler drove in three Green Devil runners, going 2-for-3 on the night with a triple and a single and leads the team in RBIs with six.

West Hancock pitchers struggled all game against Osage, walking eight batters off of 129 total pitches in four innings.

Saint Ansgar 2, North Butler 1: The Saints broke up a one run tie in the bottom of the fifth and were able to hold off the Bearcats at home.

Saint Ansgar picked up its third straight win of the season with the help of a solid pitching performances from starter Max Beland and Jayce Schwiesow who pitched the last 2 1/3 innings. Schwiesow struck out five of the eight batters he faced and was able to secure the win for the Saints.

Don Bosco 5, Riceville 4: The Wildcats gave up four runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose on the road against the Dons.

Riceville had only four hits on the night and were able to rely on their pitching until Don Bosco made a late surge to walk it off at home. The Wildcats struck out 12 times.

Anthony Houser and Chance Christensen each drove in runs for Riceville.

Northwood-Kensett 10, Rockford 4: Senior Grady Buenzow struck out 12 Warrior batters and allowed just one run through six innings, picking up the Vikings first home win of the season.

Buenzow gave up four hits and one walk on his 110 pitches and was responsible for two of the Vikings runs as he reached base four out of five times.

Northwood-Kensett had a 10-1 lead heading into the seventh inning, with three of those runs being driven in by sophomore Evan Lorenzen who went 2-for-4 on the night with a double and a single.