MASON CITY—The Mason City Riverhawks baseball team split their doubleheader at home against the Waterloo East Trojans, snapping a five-game losing streak with a comeback win in game two, 8-4.

East took the first game, 3-0.

Mason City started off its season with 10 straight wins and looked unbeatable with their combination of consistent extra base hits backed up with complementary pitching. But heading into a doubleheader on Monday night with the Trojans, it had lost its last four games and hadn’t been performing the way they did to start the season.

The Riverhawks hits were few and far between in game one, racking up only four off of Trojans sophomore Maddox Harn. Mason City struck out 12 times and were unable to collect key hits when it did have runners in scoring position.

“Harn pitched a heck of a game,” Waterloo East head coach Eric Jesse said. “We played well behind him defensively and we had some timely hits. We did just enough there in the box tonight.”

Senior Jace Berding made his first start on the mound for the Riverhawks in game one and held his own against the Trojans. He pitched four innings, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks and struck out four batters. The three runs by the Trojans all included a wild pitch from Mason City, which either advanced or scored the runner.

“I thought Jace had a great start, we had some unforced errors, we’re kind of our own worst enemy as they got those three runs,” Mason City head coach Troy Rood said.

A bright spot in the loss was senior Kale Hobart who pitched the last two innings and only gave up one hit and struck out three batters to close out the game. Rood noted that performances like this from Hobart could be huge down the road.

“He’s been really good early on in the season in that bullpen relief role,” Rood said. “That’s gonna be big for us as we get into more games this season.”

Senior Ethen Roberts took the mound for the Riverhawks in game two and started out perfect through the first three innings, which allowed Mason City to take a 1-0 lead. Roberts was unable to keep his hot start rolling into the fourth, as he walked three batters and gave up three runs, highlighted by a two-run single from sophomore Jonah Helmrichs.

Roberts would give up another run in the fifth inning giving the Riverhawks a three-run deficit, 4-1, and with their hitting struggles continuing it seemed like they were staring at their sixth straight loss.

That all changed in the bottom of the sixth inning, where Mason City was finally able to execute off of loaded bases and scored six runs off of three hits. Roberts was able to make up for his rough patch on the mound and played a huge role in the late game stretch, with a two-run single that put the Riverhawks on top and he eventually was also able to score a run himself.

“I walked a lot more people than I was hoping to, and I feel like I gave up a lot of free bases,” Roberts said. “I saw the opportunity and just really wanted to make something happen.

The Riverhawks losing streak came to an end with the victory, and now sit at 11-5 overall with a 5-3 record in the Iowa Alliance Conference. Rood reflected on how the season has started and how his team has now seen the highs of a 10-game win streak followed by a hitting slump and losing five straight.

“Those two extremes it gets kids to buy in to the daily grind of getting better pitch by pitch and practice by practice” Rood said. “In 4A baseball anybody can beat anybody, and its show through our first 16 games of the season.”

Mason City will now get a couple days off before their next conference doubleheader on Thursday night against Ames.

