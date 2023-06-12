The Osage Green Devils and Saint Ansgar Saints softball teams each picked up a pair of wins at the Riceville tournament Saturday.

The Green Devils won their first game of the tournament against Riceville and broke a one-run tie in the fifth inning and scored six runs to win the game 7-1. Sophomore Aubrey Chapman stepped on the mound for the final two innings and allowed one hit against the eight batters she faced.

Chapman along with junior Kaitlyn Olson drove in two runs for the Green Devils and accounted for four of the teams 13 hits. Olson went 3-for-3 with a pair of singles and a double.

Osage kept their offense rolling into their second game of the tournament and picked up a 13-0 win against Waukon. The Green Devils knocked 16 hits including nine doubles.

Erica Gast, Mari Fox and Sydney Muller each had a pair of doubles and drove in five runs for the Green Devils. Gast went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.

Osage dropped their fourth game of the season in an 8-6 loss against Kee in their final game of the tournament.

Saint Ansgar got off to an early start against Kee in their first game and had a 4-0 lead at the end of the third inning. The Saints racked up a pair of triples and doubles in route to a 7-3 win over the Kee Hawks.

Junior Aspen Falk went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and drove in a run for the Saints. Senior Mallory Juhl had a solid performance on the mound, holding the Kee Hawks to eight hits and had four strikeouts in route to her fourth win of the season.

The Saints second win of the tournament came against Hudson, where they rode the arm of Josie Juhl who struck out 11 Pirate batters over seven innings. She picked up her seventh win in nine starts and now has 83 strikeouts through 59 innings.

Juhl also found success in the box and went 2-for-4 with a single and a double and drove in a pair of runs for the Saints. She is tied for the most hits on the team with 22 and is second in RBIs with 12.

Saint Ansgar dropped their final game of the tournament against Waukon after giving up nine runs in the first two innings and would end up losing 9-5.

The Newman Catholic Knights also found success on Saturday and picked up a pair of wins against Nevada and Madrid. The Knights improved to 14-3 on the season with their pair of wins on the road.

While Newman wasn’t able to knock any extra base hits against Neveda, they racked up 10 singles in route to a 6-1 victory against the Cubs. Macy Kellar allowed only four hits and one walk in her 16th start of the season and struck out seven batters bringing her to 133 on the year.

The Knights extra base hitting slump continued in their second game against Madrid but managed to hit 11 singles and thanks to a solid performance on the mound from freshman Sami Kruckenberg, who picked up a 9-2 win.

Kruckenberg is the only pitcher to start a game for the Knights outside of Kellar, and in her first start of the season gave up only three hits and struck out nine Tiger batters over six innings.

Baseball

Newman Catholics baseball team split their two games on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Assumption and then dropped their second game of the season with a 14-2 loss against Dowling Catholic.

Senior Doug Taylor took the mound for Newman in game one and struck out 12 Assumption batters through seven innings and picked up his fifth win of the season in as many starts. He also cracked his third home run of the season with a two-run shot in the third inning.

Newman scored their only runs against Dowling in the first inning off of a two-run single from Gage Petersen and were unable to work around Maroons pitcher Dylan Webb the rest of the game, amassing just five hits.

Saint Ansgar picked up a pair of wins against Charles City and Kee, with an 8-4 victory over the Comets and a walk off 4-3 win against the Kee Hawks.

All eight of the Saints runs against the Comets came in the first two innings and was all they needed to pick up the win. Senior Ryan Hackbart led the team offensively and drove in three runs on a pair of singles.

In their walk off victory against Kee, they held the Kee Hawks to four scoreless innings after tying the game at three runs in the third inning. Sophomore Jayce Schwiesow drove in a pair of runs for the Saints while going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles. He continues to lead the team in RBIs (19) and hits (26).

Charles City was also able to pick up a win against Kee, with a 10-run shutout victory and allowed only two hits over five innings. Senior Zach Chambers drove in four runs off of his three singles.