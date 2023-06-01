Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MASON CITY—The Clear Lake Lions softball team picked up their first North Central Conference win of the season with an 11-7 victory over the Iowa-Falls Alden Cadets Wednesday.

The Lions (2-2) set the tone early with their offense, scoring five runs in the first inning highlighted by back-to-back RBI doubles from seniors Annika Nelson and Makella Jacobs.

Jacobs kept her momentum rolling into the second inning when she smashed a two-run homer into centerfield, her first of the season, putting Clear Lake up 7-4. As a veteran, she was aware of the importance of this game and fulfilled her goal of being a part of the win.

“I just know that this was a really big game for us, we really needed to win this game,” Jacobs said. “It’s our first conference win and I just really wanted to do it for my team.”

Eighth-grade catcher Taylor Schwenn joined Jacobs in the home run party with a two-run homer in the fourth inning to stretch the Lions lead to 10-4. With the Clear Lake only having three seniors on the roster, Jacobs explained the importance of games where the upperclassmen can lead the team the way they did against the Cadets.

“It’s important that the older girls step up,” Jacobs said. “Once one person does it its contagious and then everyone just starts hitting really well, I think that’s what happened tonight.”

Head Coach Seth Thompson was pleased with how his whole team came to play offensively but knows that they have a higher celling in terms of preventing runs.

“We gave up more runs than we wanted, but luckily our offense was clicking and put pressure on them for all seven innings and that’s what you want to see,” Thompson said.

Completing the eighth-grade battery for Clear Lake is pitcher Jezzie Thompson, who faced her fair share of difficult situations especially with giving up hits or walks to leadoff hitters. She was always able to collect herself without giving up too much and finished the game with six strikeouts in six innings and some optimism from her coach.

“I was impressed with her ability to battle,” Coach Thompson said. “She wasn’t as sharp as she could be, as far as locating pitches. But that’s what you gotta do as a pitcher, not every night you’re gonna be hitting your spots and you just gotta battle. It’s fun to see especially in a girl that’s so young.”

Looking ahead for the rest of the season, Thompson is embracing the idea of his young team and knows that tonight is only a look at what’s to come.

“It’s definitely a mix of a lot of different grades and girls that really haven’t gotten a chance to play together,” Thompson said. “I think they more they get a chance to play together I think the better they’ll become, the more they’ll learn about each other and the more they’ll learn about the game.”

The Lions next matchup will be Friday night on the road against another conference opponent in Humboldt (4-2), who picked up their second conference win Wednesday night against Algona.

