Gloomy day for Charles City: Comets drop quarterfinal to North Scott

The state tournament jitters might have shown early, as Charles City struggled from the first pitch. The Comets committed four errors in the bottom of the first inning alone and the Lancers were able to capitalize. Charles City found itself in a 5-0 hole after just one inning.

"For one reason or another, it's kind of been an issue that we've tried to clean up," Bohlen said. "But we have a tendency early in games to not be real focused and give up a few runs early."

North Scott senior Rachel Anderson had an RBI double to make the score 6-0 after the two innings. In both of Charles City's first couple of innings on offense, they had one hit, but couldn't plate a runner.

The Lancers scored two more runs in the third inning, running up the score to 8-0 after three.

The Comets had their best chance to score in the top of the fourth. Singles by sophomores Lydia Staudt and Ashlyn Hoeft and a walk loaded the bases up with no outs. Two strikeouts and a ground out dashed any chances of scoring.