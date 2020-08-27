Experienced returners look to lead Newman Catholic football

McCardle also mentioned sophomores Doug Taylor, Tyler Wolf, Jack and Noah Hamilton, along with junior Jack Maznio and senior Fabian Brandenburg, as players to watch on both sides of the ball.

Paving the way for Schilling and the offense up front is junior Holden Hensley, Jack Barrett and a host of other Knights.

All of this depth on the returners’ list has McCardle expecting big things in 2020.

“Our first goal is to win the district,” McCardle said. “The way that they’re going to do things this year, if you can win the district, it’s going to give you a favorable seeding.”

Just because the Knights have a more experienced squad doesn’t mean the road is going to be any easier, though.

“Our overall team goal right now is to get more technically sound,” McCardle said. “I think we have the athletes to be successful with and win some ball games with. We just need to do the little things better and really well. Then I think the scoring and defense, all those things follows if we can do those things well.”