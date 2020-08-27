Experienced returners look to lead Newman Catholic football

Many factors played against the Newman Catholic football team’s strength last year. Youth, a shortened camp (due to state baseball) and injuries made for a year to learn and grow from.
The Knights finished 2-7 a season ago, but four of those seven losses were by a touchdown or less. Many of the play makers that kept the squad in those games are returning.
A more experienced team has head coach Rich McCardle excited about this fall.
“A lot of what happened last year, they didn’t know how to win yet. They were just kind of in game and had stars in their eyes,” McCardle said. “They were happy to be out there, but they didn’t know how to finish. Now that they’re a year older, they have the experience.”
The Knights also get better because they have a healthy roster. By the time Newman Catholic’s 2019 campaign came to a close, the team had lost 13 different starters between both sides of the ball, according to McCardle.
A big starting point for the Knights’ wing-T offense is sophomore quarterback Max Burt, who threw for 674 years, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. After an injury at the end of the season, Burt will look to help lead the offense.
Leading rusher Cade Schilling is back for his senior season as well. He rushed for 458 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Schilling will also be the middle linebacker anchoring the defense.
McCardle also mentioned sophomores Doug Taylor, Tyler Wolf, Jack and Noah Hamilton, along with junior Jack Maznio and senior Fabian Brandenburg, as players to watch on both sides of the ball.
Paving the way for Schilling and the offense up front is junior Holden Hensley, Jack Barrett and a host of other Knights.
All of this depth on the returners’ list has McCardle expecting big things in 2020.
“Our first goal is to win the district,” McCardle said. “The way that they’re going to do things this year, if you can win the district, it’s going to give you a favorable seeding.”
Just because the Knights have a more experienced squad doesn’t mean the road is going to be any easier, though.
“Our overall team goal right now is to get more technically sound,” McCardle said. “I think we have the athletes to be successful with and win some ball games with. We just need to do the little things better and really well. Then I think the scoring and defense, all those things follows if we can do those things well.”
McCardle knows that his guys have plenty of experience winning. After all, most of his players were on the team that won the Class 1A state baseball tournament in 2019 and finished as runner-up this summer. Finding that winning mentality during football season is the key.
“Going back to their baseball season, they learned how to win I think,” McCardle said. “I think those guys really realized what it takes to be successful. That helps a lot. That will carry through into the football season.”
The Knights start their full seven game schedule at 7 p.m. on Friday at North Union.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
