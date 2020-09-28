Everything you should know about Mason City schools' plan for in-person learning

The Mason City Community School District is making plans to start slowly returning students and staff to in-person learning starting next week.
At the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 21, Superintendent Dave Versteeg shared that the plans to switch from hybrid to in-person learning have been a work-in-progress over the past couple weeks. The start date for select students to return is Monday, Oct. 5.
Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky says there's no question that learning online presents more of a challenge for students, which is why the district wants to bring back students to school.
“I just think it’s a win-win for our students if they’re in the classrooms,” Pecinovsky said. “And they have teachers right there with them. That to me, is the pivotal point, the driver of this. That’s why the educators are so important to the whole process. You have the expert in the room.”
Here's what we know so far about Mason City's plan to bring back students.
Returning to school
- The first step of the plans for elementary schools in the district are to return students from kindergarten, first grade and second grade back to a four-day, in-person learning schedule starting on Oct. 5. Wednesday will remain a no school day for students.
- The second step includes returning third, fourth and fifth grade students back on Oct. 26. According to the Joint Information Center press release sent out last Friday, this only happens if the health factors of the district continues to stay strong throughout the return of younger students.
- For John Adams Middle School, the plan is to get back to a four-day in-person school week starting on Nov. 2.
- Similar to middle school plans, the high school is also planning on returning students back to in-person learning on Nov. 2.
Why is the district returning to in-person learning?
- When the district announced it would be instituting a hybrid learning plan in August, one of the factors into the decision was the high COVID-19 positivity percentage in Cerro Gordo County. In late August, the county sat around 10%. Now the transmission rate sits much lower, around 5%.
- The school has reported 10 students out of the 3,300 student-body population who have tested positive for COVID-19. Board members and school officials say regulations like mask-wearing and extra sanitation efforts are working.
Extra information
- According to letters sent out by the middle school and high school, families currently in continuous online learning can change to in-person learning starting on Nov. 2. Families who aren't comfortable returning their students full-time can still choose the continuous learning route.
- All schools in the district are encouraging families in the community to continue to employ strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These include wearing face masks, proper handwashing and social distancing, among other things.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports.
