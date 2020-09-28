Everything you should know about Mason City schools' plan for in-person learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Community School District is making plans to start slowly returning students and staff to in-person learning starting next week.

At the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 21, Superintendent Dave Versteeg shared that the plans to switch from hybrid to in-person learning have been a work-in-progress over the past couple weeks. The start date for select students to return is Monday, Oct. 5.

Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky says there's no question that learning online presents more of a challenge for students, which is why the district wants to bring back students to school.

“I just think it’s a win-win for our students if they’re in the classrooms,” Pecinovsky said. “And they have teachers right there with them. That to me, is the pivotal point, the driver of this. That’s why the educators are so important to the whole process. You have the expert in the room.”

Here's what we know so far about Mason City's plan to bring back students.

Returning to school