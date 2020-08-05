Contact during COVID-19: Football coaches prepare for challenging season

Another thing that is different than seasons in the past is the schedule. Teams can choose to have a five-, six- or seven-game schedule. All three of the teams in this story are planning on playing the full seven games.

Due to the possibility of teams having to miss games because of COVID-19 quarantines and test results, the state is also allowing all teams in all classes to qualify for the playoffs. This is where coaches seem to split.

“I think it’s important that they have it (the rule),” Wolf said. “Is it ideal? No, I don’t think so. It’s going to be super hard to say how to rank the teams and really say who’s the best team and put them at the one spot.”

Unlike Wolf, McCardle is hoping that the format goes so well that the state chooses to implement the playoff rule every year. He says the IHSAA has always had trouble with 16-team or 32-team formats. It seems like a couple playoff-worthy teams get left out every year, according to McCardle.

“What I always said we should do is play eight games and the ninth game should be your playoff game,” McCardle said. “I really like this schedule right now. Week eight is a playoff week. I just told our AD that I hope we can do this every year.”