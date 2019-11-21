The ongoing impeachment hearings are history in the making — and a good teaching tool.
Modern United States history students at Clear Lake High School, as well as other social studies students in the high school, have been learning the full process of impeachment live as it happens.
“Just letting them understand the importance of it,” CLHS social studies teacher Troy Tysdahl said. “It’s never happened in [their] life, and statistics say it might not happen again.”
Tysdahl said the hearings haven’t been covered formally, but they are addressed in most of the social studies classes.
In his modern U.S. history class, Tysdahl said students are watching the hearings and discussing the significance at the end of the class period, even making their own predictions on the outcome.
“[Watching] it live with them has been kind of cool because we’re living through history right now, and I’d say that’s the best way to understand history, to put your own spin on it,” he said.
Tysdahl said they want their students to form their own opinions, but they have to be based in fact and not in false information.
“I feel like society today is like, ‘Hey, respect me and my opinion! That’s my opinion!’” he said. “No, you’re wrong. There’s a difference between having an opinion and being wrong, and when we do this too much we can butt heads and scream at each other instead of listening.”
In class Wednesday, Tysdahl discussed the differences in how each side in the hearings use language, such as “bribery” versus “quid pro quo;” what possible outcomes of the proceedings could look like, and about President Donald Trump’s hospital visit in relation to the proceedings.
Clear Lake High School senior Kanon Goeman said he thinks the hearings are interesting after watching them in class, and “it’s nice to see the process.”
Goeman said it’s important for them to see the hearings and discuss the impeachment proceedings in class so they can understand everything that’s happening with it, as well as the process of impeachment itself.
“This is like the perfect learning experience because we can watch it,” he said. “There’ve been two [impeachments] previously, but this is happening in our time, so we can learn about everything.”
Students in the other U.S. history classes are comparing the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson, the first president to be impeached, with the current proceedings with Trump, Tysdahl said.
“For the most part, people associate impeachment with removal, and so just teaching them that, no, this means formally bringing about charges for a sitting president, and Johnson at that time stayed in office by one vote,” Tysdahl said.
The impeachment of Johnson has been a part of the Reconstruction unit in their U.S. history class for years, says Tysdahl, but having the impeachment hearings going on today, it’ll help “stick more” with the students.
History classes aren’t the only ones paying attention to the impeachment hearings at CLHS, even the economics class is listening in, spending the first five or 10 minutes of class talking about the hearings, asking questions and clarifying what is happening, Tysdahl said.
The freshman geography class is also taking a peek at the hearings, with Tysdahl showing the students a few headlines, explaining what’s going on and answering any questions they may have, though the hearings don’t directly tie in with the class content, he said.
“It’s pretty fun to just dive right in with the students,” he said.
Since modern U.S. history is an elective class, Tysdahl said he has a little more freedom with the curriculum, so he wants to gear it toward what is interesting for the students.
“A lot of [the students] are in tune with what’s going on, more than I definitely was as a high school kid,” he said. “It’s always fun to get to experience history with them, probably more than anything.”
Tysdahl said just getting the students to ask questions about the hearings and the proceedings is a win for him.
“They’re at least thinking about things outside their own shell,” he said. “They’ve got so many things going on today as far as high school students and teenagers, just to get them to ask questions and care a little bit about politics and history class. It’s pretty cool.”
Next semester, Tysdahl will teach a government class, and he said the proceedings will dominate the class a lot more next semester if the impeachment proceedings go to the Senate, which will be right around January, when the second semester starts.
Originally, the government class was in the first semester and the modern U.S. history class was in the second semester, but this year they were switched so the government class coincided more with the elections, especially the Iowa Caucus.
