Clear Lake softball hopeful for 'year to remember'

A talented group of returning players – highlighted by four senior starters – has the Clear Lake softball team hopeful for a big year once the season gets underway on Monday.

With COVID-19 regulations in full effect, like disinfecting equipment and spreading out to social distance, the team knows it’s lucky just to play this summer.

“You have to look at them like, ah it’s kind of stupid, but at the end of the day it’s really not,” senior Kennadi Colbert said. “I didn’t think we were going to have a season, so just the fact that we’re here, I’m grateful for that.”

Like most teams around the state, the Lions started practice last week. Head coach Austin Peterson says practices are going well now, but his team had to shake off some rust the first couple of days.

“I think the beginning was rough, too,” Peterson said. “They’ve had three months off of not really being super active and then now jumping in and having practices.”

The Lions are looking to improve on a 10-15 overall record and 5-9 record in the North Central Conference a season ago. Peterson is confident and hopeful his team can do that.