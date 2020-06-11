Clear Lake softball hopeful for 'year to remember'

A talented group of returning players – highlighted by four senior starters – has the Clear Lake softball team hopeful for a big year once the season gets underway on Monday.
With COVID-19 regulations in full effect, like disinfecting equipment and spreading out to social distance, the team knows it’s lucky just to play this summer.
“You have to look at them like, ah it’s kind of stupid, but at the end of the day it’s really not,” senior Kennadi Colbert said. “I didn’t think we were going to have a season, so just the fact that we’re here, I’m grateful for that.”
Like most teams around the state, the Lions started practice last week. Head coach Austin Peterson says practices are going well now, but his team had to shake off some rust the first couple of days.
“I think the beginning was rough, too,” Peterson said. “They’ve had three months off of not really being super active and then now jumping in and having practices.”
The Lions are looking to improve on a 10-15 overall record and 5-9 record in the North Central Conference a season ago. Peterson is confident and hopeful his team can do that.
“Reflecting on last year, we had 10 games where we were in a one-run game and I think we lost eight of those 10 games,” Peterson said. “A lot of those losses, too, we had runners in scoring position, so hopefully we make that adjustment this year.”
Clear Lake will be led by four seniors, including Julia Merfeld – a returning second-team all-state and first team all-conference DMACC softball commit who held a .538 batting average last season.
“I’m excited that we have a lot of people back,” Merfeld said. “We never have everybody together to practice at the beginning of the season because of spring sports, so that’s really nice.”
The only other returning all-conference performer is fellow senior Sara Faber, who earned second-team all-conference a season ago, after batting .330 and driving in 25 runs.
“Sara is just that continued power force in the lineup,” Peterson said.
Colbert and Bella Parker are the other two seniors expected to lead the Lions down the stretch this season. Parker is excited the state of Iowa is giving baseball and softball teams around the state an opportunity to play.
“I’m really happy that they’re kind of taking a chance to see how this goes for us,” Parker said. “I think we’re all taking it pretty seriously and we’re all pretty happy for it.”
The Lions also return three of its top pitchers from the 2019 season. Sophomores Autumn Vanhorn, Ashlyn Fread and Alivia Hauge all started varsity contests and have experience in the circle.
“I think they’ve taken a step forward and that’s what’s been big,” Peterson said. “Hopefully, when we get out on this field next week we can see it even more. They’ve been doing work on their own and we’re seeing that pay off out here. Now it’s just getting them ready to go for here in a couple days.”
Peterson knows there’s still a couple pieces to figure out as the season moves forward, but he’s confident in the talent he has.
“Hopefully we’re at state,” Peterson said. “Our biggest thing is we’ve just got to improve as we go along. We’ve got a shortened season, so you don’t have as much time to get ready for the postseason. We’ve got to be ready to go right away.”
The Lions open the season at home on Monday against Iowa Falls-Alden.
“This is obviously going to be a year to remember no matter what,” Faber said. “We’re going to go out there and do our best.”
