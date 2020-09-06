Clear Lake marching band adjusts to 'bandemic' life

The one competition that Clear Lake performs at every fall, Algona Band Days, was canceled in the summer. That begged the question – should the marching band even perform if there’s no competition? If so, what would the music be?

Ultimately Prier decided to keep marching. She pondered two options: either play a different, simple set each week or learn one show and perfect it throughout the year. She chose the latter.

“The reason why I kept the one was because the guard had already learned the choreography and had done a really great job with it,” Prier said. “If we only played that once, they would only get one chance to do the routine.”

The music and drill is challenging enough that students will continue to learn throughout the season. It won’t be easy, though. Due to block scheduling to reduce passing time in the hallways, the band meets every other day.

“It takes a bit to get used to. Having rehearsal every day was nice,” Ouverson said. “It was easier to remember stuff. But it’s also nice to have more time with the block scheduling and we can get more done.”

Right now, the marching band is performing only on Fridays at the football game. The Clear Lake football team has five home games, so fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the show.