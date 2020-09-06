Clear Lake marching band adjusts to 'bandemic' life

When there was talk over the summer of schools continuing online learning in the fall, Clear Lake band instructor Holly Prier didn’t know if she was going to be able to see her students, teach music and lead the marching band.
Even in a hybrid form of learning, it would still be a challenge to bring together all 60 of her kids and teach drill for a show on Friday nights.
Luckily Clear Lake returned all students and staff back to a full five-day school week, which is a positive thing for the band – who can now rehearse enough to perform on Friday nights.
What’s new?
Bringing back a large group students and gathering them in one place can pose multiple challenges for band instructors who are concerned with students and their safety. Prier says she’s lost plenty of sleep over the summer worrying about that topic.
The Clear Lake band has many unique new measures in place to ensure students’ safety. Some are the basics of pandemic life, like social distancing and the use of open spaces. Others are things that band outsiders wouldn’t think about. One, in particular, is the use of bell covers on instruments. Like a mask on someone’s face, the covers help stop germs from traveling from an instrument.
“We have a laundry basket in the band room now,” Prier said. “So they have to put their bell covers in so I can wash them and give them new bell covers later on. That’s a thing that is different and you don’t really think about.”
Also new to the band room this year is the buckets of sanitizer placed next to chairs. Students empty out their spit from the instruments into the buckets instead of on the floor. Chairs are regularly spread apart and sanitized. Luckily, the band room isn’t utilized much.
“How the rehearsals have been different are we’re pretty much entirely outdoors this year,” Prier said. “A lot of times in the past we would do music rehearsal indoors. We try not to do that a lot just because we want to be conscious of the virus and the pandemic.”
Although marching outside and spreading out during drill practice isn’t a new concept, the other guidelines and differences are.
“It was different at first, but I think everybody’s getting used to it,” Kjersten Ouverson, sophomore mellophone player said.
Prier says she knows every band is regulating things differently, but she is confident that she’s doing the best she can to make it safe for her students.
“Part of that is as a teacher, you have to explain every decision that you’re making,” Prier said. “So everything that I’ve done… they know it’s coming from the fact that I care about them. We’re going to do it this way and that’s the best way to do it for us.”
Marching on
The one competition that Clear Lake performs at every fall, Algona Band Days, was canceled in the summer. That begged the question – should the marching band even perform if there’s no competition? If so, what would the music be?
Ultimately Prier decided to keep marching. She pondered two options: either play a different, simple set each week or learn one show and perfect it throughout the year. She chose the latter.
“The reason why I kept the one was because the guard had already learned the choreography and had done a really great job with it,” Prier said. “If we only played that once, they would only get one chance to do the routine.”
The music and drill is challenging enough that students will continue to learn throughout the season. It won’t be easy, though. Due to block scheduling to reduce passing time in the hallways, the band meets every other day.
“It takes a bit to get used to. Having rehearsal every day was nice,” Ouverson said. “It was easier to remember stuff. But it’s also nice to have more time with the block scheduling and we can get more done.”
Right now, the marching band is performing only on Fridays at the football game. The Clear Lake football team has five home games, so fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the show.
The band is ordering “bandemic” shirts and will wear them when they perform.
“They’re simple, but we’re just trying to make it positive during a time when things are crazy,” Prier said. “Our activity is very different than a lot of things.”
Staying positive
While it’s easy for some people to find the negative in things, Prier is trying to do as many things as she can to keep the energy high and students positive. The color guard went to the elementary school on Friday and performed their routine as kids got off the bus. A small pep band played the fight song as well.
“Normally we don’t do that, but that’s a thing that we’re trying to do just to be like, here’s another way for you to play and get people excited,” Prier said.
A positive force in students’ lives, the marching band is isn’t just about growing as a musician.
“I truly do think that music is such a social aspect and it’s a very emotional thing too,” Prier said. “So kids really learn to get closer to each other and they grow as a group.”
According to sophomore clarinet and jazz bass player Mikayla Reimann, the marching band is sort of the unsung hero that plays an important part in the community.
“We’re doing as much as we can and we’re here to support the Lions and here to play as loud as we can and give the community hope and be there for everyone,” Reimann said.
