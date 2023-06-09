GARNER - The Clear Lake Lions baseball team stormed back from an early three-run deficit with a five-run fifth inning and beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 11-4, Thursday.

The Lions got in trouble, early.

Clear Lake pitcher Josh Monson had trouble finding the zone in the first inning as he hit two batters and gave up a single to load the bases. He then gave up the first run after he hit another batter. With the bases still loaded Cardinal junior Kaden Buckley delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Monson was able to rebound after his rough start to the game and allowed just one run and two hits over the final six innings to throw his first career complete game.

“It feels great and it’s just gonna get me more opportunities,” Monson said when asked about what a performance like this does for him moving forward.

Clear Lake head coach A.J. Feuerbach said he had trust in his pitcher despite the shaky start and knew that the first couple innings could look rusty for the junior.

“Josh has just a very steady demeanor, he’s a great young man,” Feuerbach said. “He hadn’t thrown in quite a while but he was due and so we knew once he got settled in ... he was gonna be fine, and he was.”

GHV entered Thursday’s matchup averaging close to 13 runs scored per game and were allowing only five runs against them per game.

Outside of the first three innings in which G-H-V built a 4-0 lead, the Lions were able out play the Cardinals offensively and scored the next 10 runs of the game.

The Cardinals have gotten off to early starts in many of their wins during the season, and head coach Noah Krabbe believes his team underestimated their opponent after getting ahead early.

“We got kind of comfortable, and I think it kind of showed later on in the game,” Krabbe said.

Freshman Tate Garman gave the Lions some momentum with a two-run double in the fourth inning which cut the Cardinals lead to just one run. Then in the fifth, Clear Lake was issued three straight walks before sophomore Titan Schmitt scored on an error to tie the game at 4-all. A deep drive to centerfield from freshman Hudson Carney scored two runners to put the Lions ahead for good at 6-4.

Clear Lake added two more in the fifth, including an RBI-double by Dylan Bieber as the Lions improved to 7-4.

The Lions will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL (6-8) Friday night with a chance to jump ahead of them in the North Central Conference standings. GHV dropped to 6-4 and have a quick turnaround, with a conference matchup Friday night on the road against North Union (5-4).