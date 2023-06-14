CLEAR LAKE — Inexperience on the mound and early mistakes cost Clear Lake in the end as it gave up 14 hits in a 14-4 loss to Dike-New Hartford non-conference baseball Tuesday night.

The Lions committed a pair of errors in the first inning, which led to an early three-run deficit and forced them to have to fight back all game.

After giving up another run in the second inning, they were able to cut the Wolverines' lead to one run thanks to a RBI single from freshman Luke Fuhrman followed by an RBI groundout from Junior Taylor Plagge. Their scoring surge extended to three with Fuhrman reaching home on a wild pitch as the game was now 4-3.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Lions head coach A.J. Feuerbach said. “You can’t have three errors to start the game, and that’s not us typically defensively.”

Things really got away from Clear Lake in the fourth inning, giving up six runs off four hits and four walks. Miscommunications between the infield and pitchers Tate Garman and Josh Monson, who hadn’t seen a lot of action this season, kept the Lions from stopping the Wolverines' surge.

The Clear Lake pitchers let throws get away from them all night long and allowed four runs to score on wild pitches.

“We talked about always having your head on a swivel and always being engaged in the game, and that was disappointment to me, and we’ll coach that up and be better at that,” Feuerbach said.

The Lions were held to just six hits by Junior Ryan Gudgeon, who threw a complete game on 96 pitches with four strikeouts. His arsenal of pitches limited Clear Lake and was backed up by a defense that was able to force outs as well.

“He was really throwing them off their game, not leaving anything up in the middle and just doing a great job of letting his defense work,” Wolverines head coach Jordan Martin said.

DNH’s 14 hits included a handful of shallow singles and a pair of doubles that got over the heads of Clear Lake centerfielder Ben Loge. Martin said Tuesday night's game will boost the confidence of his team.

“We play so many games a week that sometimes you can go 0-for or get one hit when you think you should get two or three, so just to come out here and get 14 hits and put up 14 runs, it’s good for the confidence and the games moving forward,” Martin said.

Clear Lake saved its ace pitchers for its North Central Conference matchup against St. Edmond on Wednesday night.

Feuerbach said Hudson Carney, who has 29 strikeouts through 12 1/3 innings pitched, will start on the mound against the Gaels after sitting the past two games.