CIML releases procedures for fans in the stands

Mason City softball and baseball teams can now have a limited number of fans in attendance.

The Central Iowa Metropolitan League released procedures this afternoon that were developed to help ensure spectators and participants can attend games and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Players and coaches individually get two tickets for each game to be used throughout the season. Individuals’ family household units of two people are encouraged to sit together.

Mason City’s tickets will not hold any price value, as there is no admission fee. In combined events, such as junior varsity-varsity doubleheaders, the stadium will be emptied after the first game and ushered back in at the start of the second.

Additionally, the Mohawks will have an extra 38 seats available for softball, and 48 for baseball, available for the second game. Those seats are available on a first come, first serve basis for fans.

Concessions will not be offered at the games and fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs in case the bleachers meet capacity.

The CIML will monitor and communicate information and procedures to keep spectators, staff members and participants safe.

