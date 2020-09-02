Charles City football out for two weeks due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Charles City football team announced that it would be canceling the next two weeks of games and practices due to two players testing positive for COVID-19.

In a release found on the Charles City school district website, the school said, outside of the two cases on the team, there are potentially more positive cases and several players are quarantining.

The Comets were scheduled to play a home game against Union Community on Friday.

“The decision to pause football is all about student safety,” activities director Todd Forsyth said in the release. “If we pause now, we might have a chance to reorganize in a few weeks to be able to finish the season. We know this is a difficult reality for our players and we empathize with our students, family, and community who are impacted by this temporary pause.”

Charles City is the second area team to announce a game cancellation on Wednesday due to COVID-19, and the third this week. Osage canceled its game with Clear Lake due to a student testing positive and Mason City canceled its game against Fort Dodge due to coaches' exposure to COVID-19.

Charles City started off the season with a 15-8 loss against New Hampton. The Comets are hoping to get back before the playoffs start.

The district says it will evaluate the situation in 10 days with updated information on how and when to restart the program.

