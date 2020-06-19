Charles City doesn't panic, beats Clear Lake after falling behind early

Down 5-0 after the top of the first inning, the Charles City softball team didn't flinch.
Again, after a two-run home run from Clear Lake senior Sara Faber tightened the score to 8-7 in the top of the fifth, Charles City didn't flinch.
In both cases, the Comets didn't bat an eye, overcoming obstacles in a non-conference 14-7 victory at home against Clear Lake on Friday night.
"We know we can score and the girls had faith in themselves offensively, so we knew we were fine," head coach Brian Bohlen said.
The Comets returned much of a cast this season that, a season ago, was one out short from the state championship game. When Clear Lake came out swinging, scoring five runs alone in the first inning, Bohlen knew he could count on his team.
"We averaged ten runs a game last year, and we pretty much have the same lineup," Bohlen said.
As mentioned before, the Lions couldn't have asked for a more perfect start to the game. Senior Julia Merfeld opened up the game with a triple. The next three batters were able to get on base and all four were able to cross the plate right away for Clear Lake.
Senior Bella Parker crossed the plate for the fifth run of the first inning and, all of a sudden, the Comets found themselves in a deep hole. Charles City junior Sadie Gebel says she wasn't worried about the trouble.
"I think we had a rough first inning with the five runs that were scored," Gebel said. "We work a lot in practice on pressure and putting pressure on ourselves so we're used to that situation. It's never fun to come from behind, but we chipped away."
The Comets earned two runs in the bottom of the first inning, two more in the second and took the lead, 8-5, with a four-run third inning. The squad was able to completely flip momentum heading into the fourth inning.
"We like to keep pounding, keep working hard, keep putting the pressure on them and not on us," Gebel said.
Clear Lake was able to earn a couple back in the top of the fifth inning, cutting into the lead with a two-run bomb from Faber.
What did Charles City do, yet again? Responded. This time with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning that basically put the game away.
"We did a nice job of not getting down, not panicking," Bohlen said. "We knew we were going to score, we just needed to get the offense going and clean it up defensively."
The Charles City lineup features a talented group of bats up and down the lineup. Through three games this season, eight different girls have batting averages of .333 or higher. Two of which, Gebel and sophomore Lydia Staudt, are averaging .500.
"We worked a lot in the offseason, before COVID, and then we spent a lot of time working on our own," Gebel said. "I can just see it coming in. It looks like a slower pitch, with more repetitions."
The Comets are looking to turn their outstanding offense into a fifth-consecutive trip to the state tournament this season. To get there, there might be some bumps in the road.
"We can obviously work on things defensively, but we stayed positive and know that our offense is still there," Bohlen said. "One through nine, we've got a pretty powerful lineup. Let's have faith in that, let's clean it up defensively and move on."
The Comets are now 2-1 on the season. The Lions drop to 1-3.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
