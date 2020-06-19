Charles City doesn't panic, beats Clear Lake after falling behind early

"I think we had a rough first inning with the five runs that were scored," Gebel said. "We work a lot in practice on pressure and putting pressure on ourselves so we're used to that situation. It's never fun to come from behind, but we chipped away."

The Comets earned two runs in the bottom of the first inning, two more in the second and took the lead, 8-5, with a four-run third inning. The squad was able to completely flip momentum heading into the fourth inning.

"We like to keep pounding, keep working hard, keep putting the pressure on them and not on us," Gebel said.

Clear Lake was able to earn a couple back in the top of the fifth inning, cutting into the lead with a two-run bomb from Faber.

What did Charles City do, yet again? Responded. This time with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning that basically put the game away.

"We did a nice job of not getting down, not panicking," Bohlen said. "We knew we were going to score, we just needed to get the offense going and clean it up defensively."