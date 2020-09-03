 Skip to main content
Central Springs now accepting bids for football field
The Central Springs Community School District is now accepting bids for construction and improvements to the high school football field in Manly. The district is asking that all bids be in by 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Bids are being accepted for an improvement project at Central Springs Panthers football field in Manly.

The following Monday, Sept. 21, at a Board of Education meeting, the board will hold a public hearing and review all the bids. Any community member is welcome to attend and express their opinions on the bids for the project.

According to the advertisement sent out by Central Springs, the bids must be a single construction contract to include soil excavations, a storm water drainage system and an irrigation system.

"The current field in Manly has had significant drainage issues the past 6 years," athletic director Ethan Miller said in an email. "When we would experience rainfall, it had a major impact on the playing surface. We have had to move 1-2 home games each season as a result and that puts a great amount of strain on our gamely staff and football teams."

Miller says the plan is to kill the grass, remove the existing crown on the field to fit the appropriate grade, add a drainage tiling system and add irrigation.

Currently, the Central Springs varsity football team is holding home games on the middle school field.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a great field on the middle school campus in Nora Springs where our home games will be held this year," Miller said. "The custodial staffs on the Manly and Nora Springs campuses have done a phenomenal job of meeting our needs and collaborating in order to make this field a success."

The goal for the school district is to have a top-notch field that functions at a high level well into the foreseeable future.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

