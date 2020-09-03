Central Springs now accepting bids for football field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central Springs Community School District is now accepting bids for construction and improvements to the high school football field in Manly. The district is asking that all bids be in by 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The following Monday, Sept. 21, at a Board of Education meeting, the board will hold a public hearing and review all the bids. Any community member is welcome to attend and express their opinions on the bids for the project.

According to the advertisement sent out by Central Springs, the bids must be a single construction contract to include soil excavations, a storm water drainage system and an irrigation system.

"The current field in Manly has had significant drainage issues the past 6 years," athletic director Ethan Miller said in an email. "When we would experience rainfall, it had a major impact on the playing surface. We have had to move 1-2 home games each season as a result and that puts a great amount of strain on our gamely staff and football teams."

Miller says the plan is to kill the grass, remove the existing crown on the field to fit the appropriate grade, add a drainage tiling system and add irrigation.

Currently, the Central Springs varsity football team is holding home games on the middle school field.