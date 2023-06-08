MANLY—The Central Springs Panthers softball team hit early and often Wednesday en route to a 10-0 victory over Newman Catholic at home to remain first in the Top of Iowa East standings.

Heading into Wednesday night’s matchup the similarities between the teams were uncanny. Both had just one loss on the season, featured star senior pitchers and lineups that from top to bottom are fully capable of putting on a show.

Central Springs was able to grab an early two-run lead in the first inning and dominated offensively all game long. The Panthers were able to run away with the game with a four-run fourth inning which was highlighted by a three-run homer to centerfield from sophomore Sharli Fessler.

“I was in a slump a little bit before, so it felt good getting on base and getting good hits for my team,” Fessler said.

Fessler cranked another home run in the bottom of the sixth, scoring the 10th and final run for the Panthers to walk the game off. Her fourth homer of the season capped off her perfect 4-for-4 night and as she finished with five RBIs.

The Panthers were able to work around Knights pitcher Macy Kellar unlike any other team, racking up 14 hits including the two homers from Fessler and three doubles.

“We worked hard for the past two nights practicing on our rise ball, she has a really good rise ball,” Fessler said. “My second home run I hit off of a rise ball, we just worked on it and she’s a great pitcher.”

Central Spring head coach BJ Fessler labeled his daughters night as a “proud dad moment” and wasn’t surprised by her performance.

“It’s very hard for me sometimes to separate from coach to dad, but deep inside I’m so proud of her,” coach Fessler said. “She’s really good at being disciplined and fining the right pitch and not missing when it happens, and she did that.”

Central Springs ace, Cooper Klaahsen, limited the Knights offensively drawing a lot of ground ball outs and only gave up four hits to a team that was averaging over eight hits per game heading into the matchup. Klaahsen finished the night with the four hits, four strikeouts and no walks on 55 pitches.

The Panthers also played mistake free defense that gave up no errors and didn’t even allow a Knight runner to reach second base.

“Cooper’s gonna give everything we have in the circle, but Coach Dunn and the Newman Knights know exactly how to put the ball in play, and they make you make plays,” coach Fessler said. “We have a couple different defenses we can play, and we played this one and it worked out great for us.”

Newman was coming off of a win against their cross-town rival Mason City on Tuesday night and head coach Troy Dunn could tell his team approached Wednesday’s game differently.

“Any time you play the Riverhawks the next day you have a hangover, especially when you beat them,” Dunn said. “Even though I don’t take that game as important as the girls did you could see they weren’t nearly as fired up tonight.”

While Kellar struggled Dunn believes that with her approach to the game and how she’s been able to handle the workload so far this season and doesn’t plan to limit her starts.

“We think that she’s gonna start almost every game for us,” Dunn said. “If you have a good senior, you’re gonna let them go, because she’s earned the right to pitch. As long as she’s strong enough to go out there we’re gonna let her go out there.”

These teams will matchup again for their regular season finale on June 27.

Looking closer ahead, Newman will host Saint Ansgar on Friday night while Central Springs looks to keep their five-game win streak rolling at the Spirit Lake Tournament on Saturday.

