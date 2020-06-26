Central Springs beat Rockford, hopeful for state tournament run

After two losses in Fort Dodge at the Class 2A state softball tournament a year ago, the Central Springs softball team has been on a tear to start the 2020 season.
The Panthers hold a 9-2 record after beating Rockford, 10-0, in five innings at home on Friday night in Top of Iowa East Conference play.
"One thing about this whole team is there's not very many 'I's.' It's all about us and what can we do for us to win this ball game," Central Springs head coach Belinda Nelson said.
The squad is still undefeated in conference games and the only two losses this season came against Class 5A Ankeny and Class 4A Winterset.
"One thing that we talk about is getting better every game," Nelson said. "You can look that we've lost two games to big schools, but we want to get better every game, no matter who we play."
Central Springs finished first in the Top of Iowa East in 2019 with a 28-9 overall and 16-1 conference record. The Panthers made it to the state tournament, but couldn't get a victory there, something that doesn't sit right with sophomore Kaylea Fessler.
"I guess we all really want to go back to Fort Dodge and actually do something this year," Fessler said. "In the past years, our goal was to get there, but I think our goals are much higher this year."
One thing that might help the Panthers get back and go deeper in the tournament this season is the one-two punch of Fessler and freshman pitcher Cooper Klaahsen. Klaahsen, a right-handed youngster, started against Rockford Friday night, going four innings and earning the win. Fessler, a lefty, came in and pitched an inning of relief.
Klaahsen now has a record of 9-1 as a starter. Typically, Klaahsen starts and Fessler will come in and finish games out, giving opposing batters a different look to try and catch on to.
"They're doing a nice job," Nelson said. "In their minds, they have each other's backs. Both of them know, if I'm off a little bit, the other one will come in and back me up and vice versa."
Fessler is also one of the top batters on the team. She went 4-for-4 at the plate on Friday night, good for three singles and a double. She's now batting an even .500 on the season.
"She sees the ball really well. She's one of my stronger batters as far as seeing the ball," Nelson said.
Fessler is just one of the many weapons the Panthers possess on offense. As a team, Central Springs holds a batting average of .370 and have four players who hold an average of .400 or above.
"For pregame, they take the drills very serious. They know that it's not going out there and just talking and stuff," Nelson said. "I think they're very focused. We see the ball well. We figure out what is our pitch and go after that one."
The Panthers were able to score four runs in the first inning and two runs in the second. In the bottom of the fifth inning, four more runs were scored, ending with a bang when freshman Abby Pate hit a three-run homer to send Rockford fans home early.
For Rockford, the Warriors were able to put runners on base in a couple different innings, but were never able to bring any runners home.
Nelson doesn't want to admit that her and her team are looking towards, the postseason, but she knows that it's looming.
"Of course, postseason is on our mind right now, because it is only two weeks away," Nelson said. "But that's our goal is to get better every game and improve."
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
