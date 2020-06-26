Central Springs beat Rockford, hopeful for state tournament run

One thing that might help the Panthers get back and go deeper in the tournament this season is the one-two punch of Fessler and freshman pitcher Cooper Klaahsen. Klaahsen, a right-handed youngster, started against Rockford Friday night, going four innings and earning the win. Fessler, a lefty, came in and pitched an inning of relief.

Klaahsen now has a record of 9-1 as a starter. Typically, Klaahsen starts and Fessler will come in and finish games out, giving opposing batters a different look to try and catch on to.

"They're doing a nice job," Nelson said. "In their minds, they have each other's backs. Both of them know, if I'm off a little bit, the other one will come in and back me up and vice versa."

Fessler is also one of the top batters on the team. She went 4-for-4 at the plate on Friday night, good for three singles and a double. She's now batting an even .500 on the season.

"She sees the ball really well. She's one of my stronger batters as far as seeing the ball," Nelson said.

Fessler is just one of the many weapons the Panthers possess on offense. As a team, Central Springs holds a batting average of .370 and have four players who hold an average of .400 or above.