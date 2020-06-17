Cameron goes the distance, Schreckengost earns first win as coach

There were plenty of firsts for West Fork baseball on Wednesday night at Rockford.
First win for junior Kellen Cameron on the mound this year. First win of the season for the Warhawks, and first win as a head coach for new coach Tom Schreckengost.
To make things better for Schreckengost, the pitcher on the mound also happened to be his stepson. Victory was sweet.
"He threw a great game," Schreckengost said. "He just went after them and pitched a great game. He's a gamer and a good kid."
Cameron was dialed in and dealing on the mound. The pitcher went the distance, striking out nine batters and pitching a 3-0 shutout on the road against Rockford in Top of Iowa Conference play.
"My curveball was definitely working tonight," Cameron said. "My fastball was accurate tonight. It feels good. Hopefully it will get momentum going for games later this week."
When Lance Thompson retired last season as head coach of the Warhawks, Schreckengost was encouraged by other community members to put his name in for the job. After coaching most of the guys on the team when they were younger, he knew that it was a job he wanted.
"I went and got certified," Schreckengost said. "I've coached most of these kids anyways in USSSA since they were 10 years old. It just kind of fit natural and we love it. It's all good. It's fun."
As exciting as it was for all of his guys, it was just as exciting for Schreckengost to be a part of the win.
"It's good, because this is my first win as a coach, too. It's awesome," Schreckengost said. "The guys signed a ball for me and everything. It's really cool. They're competitors."
When Thompson retired, Schreckengost inherited a good team that lost some seniors to graduation. Gone are top pitchers Lukas Wogen and Mitchell Halloran. But he's confident that Cameron, along with a few others, will step up and be just fine this season.
"We've got three or four guys that can throw hard and throw good," Schreckengost said. "We have guys that throw strikes and we have good defense. I mean, we've got six guys back from last year, but it's definitely different."
Cameron knew that with some of the top guys gone from a season ago, he would need to step up this season. Although he pitched in 10 games last season, he was used more as a reliever.
In order to be one of the top starters this season, Cameron did some work to improve over the offseason.
"I worked on perfecting my curveball and just being more accurate overall," Cameron said.
Cameron used the curveball perfectly on Wednesday night. He was able to get up in the count and keep Rockford batters guessing, helping him earn his nine strikeouts. He went all seven innings on just 78 pitches.
Both Cameron and Rockford sophomore pitcher Kolton Lyman were throwing strikes early, keeping the game scoreless through three innings.
The Warhawks were finally able to break through in the top of the fifth inning, scoring two runs
West Fork was able to put a runner on first and third after a walk and a dropped third strike. When the runner on first base stole second, Rockford's catcher didn't get the ball back to the pitcher, and the runner on third scored. An errant throw from third base to first scored the second runner.
The Warhawks added one more run in the top of the sixth on a suicide squeeze situation to make the game 3-0.
The Warriors were never able to muster any runs, stranding runners on base during the fourth and the sixth innings.
"They finally caught him a little bit in inning six, but he settled back in during the seventh," Schreckengost said.
The Warhawks improved to 1-1 and the Warriors drop to 2-1 on the season.
