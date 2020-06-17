Cameron goes the distance, Schreckengost earns first win as coach

As exciting as it was for all of his guys, it was just as exciting for Schreckengost to be a part of the win.

"It's good, because this is my first win as a coach, too. It's awesome," Schreckengost said. "The guys signed a ball for me and everything. It's really cool. They're competitors."

When Thompson retired, Schreckengost inherited a good team that lost some seniors to graduation. Gone are top pitchers Lukas Wogen and Mitchell Halloran. But he's confident that Cameron, along with a few others, will step up and be just fine this season.

"We've got three or four guys that can throw hard and throw good," Schreckengost said. "We have guys that throw strikes and we have good defense. I mean, we've got six guys back from last year, but it's definitely different."

Cameron knew that with some of the top guys gone from a season ago, he would need to step up this season. Although he pitched in 10 games last season, he was used more as a reliever.

In order to be one of the top starters this season, Cameron did some work to improve over the offseason.

"I worked on perfecting my curveball and just being more accurate overall," Cameron said.