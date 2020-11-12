Belmond-Klemme teacher who died was diagnosed with COVID-19 three days earlier

After initially reporting that the Belmond-Klemme Community School District could not give any more details about the sudden death of talented and gifted teacher Jason Englert, his family told KCCI that he tested positive for COVID-19 just three days earlier.

Englert, 38, was found dead in his home on Sunday afternoon. Superintendent Dan Frazier told the Globe Gazette on Tuesday that he was limited in what the district knew and could say. One day later, KCCI reported that he did test positive for the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 numbers in Wright County, like the rest of the state, have been rising. As of Thursday morning, Wright County sits at 20.8% 14-day rolling average of positive tests results.

The Belmond-Klemme district did mass testing last week, and that's when Englert found out he was positive.

"Mr. Englert had a cheerful demeanor and a positive attitude, and he had wonderful rapport with his students," Frazier said.

In addition to his role as a teacher, Englert also coached junior high volleyball, junior high girls basketball and planned on coaching varsity girls track this spring.