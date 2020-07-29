Area softball teams deliver strong seasons despite early state tournament exits

Three area softball teams had high hopes going into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament early in the week.
Charles City and Central Springs were trying to break through and reach the title game after earning multiple trips to the tournament in consecutive years. Newman Catholic was trying to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament.
Neither of the three teams could prevail and exited the tournament after the quarterfinal round. As disappointing as it was, it’s not all doom and gloom. Here’s a look at the stellar seasons of these teams and how the future is still bright.
Newman Catholic
The Newman Catholic softball team had the toughest challenge in the Class 1A bracket. The No.8-seeded Knights were paired against two-time defending state champions Collins-Maxwell. Led by University of Virginia commit and 2020 Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year pitcher Mikayla Houge, Newman Catholic had a tall task ahead.
The Knights put up a solid fight against Houge and the Spartans, but lost 5-2 on Tuesday. A two run home run from senior Hailey Worman in the sixth inning pulled the Knights to within one run, 3-2, but the Spartans would answer with two of their own and put the game out of the reach heading into the seventh frame.
Despite the early exit, Newman Catholic had a stellar season. The Knights finished with a 19-4 record and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
“We have to be very pleased with the season,” head coach Tom Dunn said. “Definitely considered it a success, considering the start that we got to it and the fact that we had to take a five-day break waiting for a (COVID-19) test to come through. What we were able to accomplish was tremendous.”
The Knights had multiple players in the top statistical categories throughout all classes. Senior pitcher Paige Leininger was one of the best in the state at the plate with 40 RBIs. Senior catcher Hailey Worman threw out 12 runners stealing, which was good for best in the state in all classes. Senior shortstop Lily Castle crossed the plate 41 times as a runner, the best in Class 1A.
Those three seniors hold 11 team records, were voted first team All-Conference and led the Knights all season long. Dunn says they will be missed next season.
“They’re pretty much irreplaceable because they all worked so hard together,” Dunn said. “They were great leaders and great kids. They’re the type of people that are all going to do great things in life.”
Waiting in the ranks to take over and lead the team are six underclassmen who held batting averages of .300 or better. Juniors Faith Wadle and Kealan Curley, and sophomore Leah Martinez had batting averages of at least .400. Martinez holds some power and had three homers, while Wadle had nine doubles.
“We don’t think there is going to be a huge drop off,” Dunn said. “Like I said, we can’t replace those three girls, but the girls we have coming up are some great kids and some great softball players.”
The Knights are hoping these key pieces can get them back to the tournament a year from now.
Central Springs
The Central Springs softball team made it to the Class 2A state tournament for the sixth consecutive season and was looking to turn the tide on last season’s early exit. Northeast was a roadblock in front of the semifinal hopes for the Panthers.
In heartbreaking fashion, the Panthers lost to the Rebels, 5-4, when junior Neveah Hildrebrandt hit a walk-off single to win the game. Central Springs actually held a 4-3 lead after three innings but couldn’t plate any runners in the final four innings.
While most teams are bummed to send off its seniors, Central Springs didn’t have to go through that this season. The future is bright as every player from a team that won 17 games and the Top of Iowa East Conference will return next season.
“Overall it was a fantastic year,” head coach Belinda Nelson said. “For a young group like this to end their season down at state is fantastic. Couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids that work hard and give me everything they got.”
The Panthers will return top batters sophomores Madisyn Kelley and Kaylea Fessler, who held batting averages of .552 and .479, respectively. Juniors Kiley Hanft and Abigayle Angell each had .400 batting averages.
Also returning are the team’s top pitchers. Freshman Cooper Klaahsen burst on the scene this season, striking out 118 batters in the 20 games she started. She finished with a 16-3 record. Fessler served as the lefty closer throughout the season and had 39 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.
“I think they’re excited. They know what they can do, but they’re ready to take it to the next step and the next level,” Nelson said.
The Panthers are hoping this state tournament game will give them experience and propel them to finish deeper in the bracket next season.
“They know they need to even work harder because they didn’t get it to that next step and win that first game,” Nelson said. “They know where they’re at, but they need to get grittier and take it to the next step. I think this group is going to.”
Charles City
In its fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament, Charles City couldn’t hang with the North Scott Lancers. Normally known for their bats, the Comets couldn’t plate any runners and fell, 11-0, in five innings.
Although it wasn’t the end to the season the Comets wanted, they still finished with an overall record of 13-4, good for second in the Northeast Iowa standings. Where Charles City shined the brightest was at the plate. The team had an overall batting average of .384 and had five batters who finished with batting averages of over .400.
The team will say goodbye to two strong senior starters. Senior Alex Litterer was a slap hitter who finished with a .415 batting average, bringing in 11 runners.
“Alex was a tremendous outfielder and she grew into a really good slap hitter and has got a ton of speed,” head coach Brian Bohlen said.
Senior Lisabeth Fiser was the other senior who played her last game in a Comets uniform at the state tournament. She had quite the career at Charles City and finished the season with a .464 batting average.
“Lis is going to go down in Charles City history with the most stolen bases, most hits and highest career batting average,” Bohlen said. “Hopefully she’ll end up being a three-time first team All-State selection.”
The Comets will still have a bright future, as they return their top pitcher and top batter. Junior Dani Reetz pitched 17 games and held an 11-3 record. Sophomore Lydia Staudt led the team with a .477 batting average and 30 singles.
Junior Kiki Connell and junior Sadie Gebel also held batting averages of .412 and .431, respectively.
A deeper run in the state tournament is what the Comets are hoping for next season. Bohlen believes they have the returning players to do just that.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!