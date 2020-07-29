Area softball teams deliver strong seasons despite early state tournament exits

“We have to be very pleased with the season,” head coach Tom Dunn said. “Definitely considered it a success, considering the start that we got to it and the fact that we had to take a five-day break waiting for a (COVID-19) test to come through. What we were able to accomplish was tremendous.”

The Knights had multiple players in the top statistical categories throughout all classes. Senior pitcher Paige Leininger was one of the best in the state at the plate with 40 RBIs. Senior catcher Hailey Worman threw out 12 runners stealing, which was good for best in the state in all classes. Senior shortstop Lily Castle crossed the plate 41 times as a runner, the best in Class 1A.

Those three seniors hold 11 team records, were voted first team All-Conference and led the Knights all season long. Dunn says they will be missed next season.

“They’re pretty much irreplaceable because they all worked so hard together,” Dunn said. “They were great leaders and great kids. They’re the type of people that are all going to do great things in life.”