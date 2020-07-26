Area schools start to roll out return-to-learn plans

New visitor procedures will be put in place that limit who can come in the buildings and why. Versteeg says administration is also teaching new cleaning procedures to faculty and staff. Versteeg is also pushing to have students and faculty still maintain social distancing boundaries and encouraging them to wear masks.

The administration wants to make sure the community knows that this plan will change daily all the way up until the start of school.

“This plan literally changed every day since its conception, because of new guidance, new rules and different interpretation of current rules and guidance,” Versteeg said at the board meeting. “I have no doubt that it will continue to change as we move towards the beginning of school.”

In an effort to communicate with the community, the district plans to have a website up and running this soon that will actively provide insight and updates to what the plan is moving forward. The next school board meeting will be on Aug. 3, where the board will give the all-clear to move ahead with the plans.

