Area schools start to roll out return-to-learn plans

School districts around north Iowa are slowly, but surely, finalizing return-to-learn plans for the fall. With the school year start just around the corner, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on July 17 that all school districts will have to plan for 50 percent of the learning instruction to be done on-site and in-person.
Here’s how some of the area districts are accommodating that and what we know so far about each district’s plans.
Mason City
At the July 20 school board meeting, the Mason City school board discussed what the return-to-learn plan will look like in the fall. The district had drafted up a 40-page plan available on the school website, but are now planning on focusing solely on hybrid learning after the Governor’s proclamation.
When school starts on Aug. 24, Superintendent Dave Versteeg says administration is considering a four-day school week where two days are in-person and two days are online. Students will have the option to choose to stay at home and do classwork there.
Versteeg says in an effort to be safer for the students, each school in the district has separate plans for how things like lunches, passing time and student interaction will be done. In the same sense, the district is implementing some procedures across all schools in the district.
New visitor procedures will be put in place that limit who can come in the buildings and why. Versteeg says administration is also teaching new cleaning procedures to faculty and staff. Versteeg is also pushing to have students and faculty still maintain social distancing boundaries and encouraging them to wear masks.
The administration wants to make sure the community knows that this plan will change daily all the way up until the start of school.
“This plan literally changed every day since its conception, because of new guidance, new rules and different interpretation of current rules and guidance,” Versteeg said at the board meeting. “I have no doubt that it will continue to change as we move towards the beginning of school.”
In an effort to communicate with the community, the district plans to have a website up and running this soon that will actively provide insight and updates to what the plan is moving forward. The next school board meeting will be on Aug. 3, where the board will give the all-clear to move ahead with the plans.
Clear Lake
The Clear Lake school district has also drafted a 25 page return-to-learn plan and is still in the process of finalizing it. At the July 14 school board meeting, Superintendent Doug Gee said that the plan is fluid and is changing daily.
The district is also planning on starting school on Aug. 24. Each student will receive a device at the beginning of the school year that they will be able to take home. Regardless of how instruction is delivered, attendance and grading will be mandatory.
The hybrid plan that Clear Lake is considering would be dividing elementary, middle school and high school classes into groups that would rotate attending classes in person every other day. Students would be required to attend class virtually on days where they’re not in person.
When students attend class online, teachers will be instructing from their classrooms instead of their homes.
Like Mason City’s Versteeg, Gee wanted to reiterate that the plans will be changed many times before school starts, due to changing announcements and orders from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education.
“The reason I’m putting it off as long as I can is because I just feel like this is changing so rapidly,” Gee said.
The plan is to make a decision regarding the return-to-learn plans at a board work session on July 29.
Newman Catholic
In a fall update letter sent out to the Newman Catholic community on July 15, the district loosely addressed return-to-learn plans. The school district says they are still searching for the best way to deliver education to its students.
Regardless of how it’s delivered, the district made clear what educational aspects will be included. Teachers will have daily communication and interaction with students, and all courses, including religion, will be offered. The district is still searching for ways to deliver mass to students and give service opportunities as well.
Newman Catholic will be adding additional janitorial staff to help improve thoroughness in following cleaning procedures.
“Please know that we are diligently working to finalize our Return-to-Learn plan details,” K-12 Administrator Tony Adams said in the letter. “Our hope is that we will be able to provide you with a more comprehensive plan into next week as we receive further guidance concerning our school opening.
Aug. 24 is the first day of school for Newman Catholic.
Northwood-Kensett
The Northwood-Kensett school district put out an update on its return-to-learn plan for the fall on July 10. The plan for the district is to return with all students physically present in the classroom.
The district says it has a wide variety of safety measures that it will follow, including teaching students proper hand-washing technique and adjustments to daily routines to reduce large group gathering.
The district also recommends that face coverings, such as masks and shields, are used when social distancing isn’t possible. Masks will be required when riding the bus.
The first day of school is Aug. 24. If health risk increases Northwood-Kensett is prepared to instruct students online or in a hybrid model.
Osage
At the July 20 school board meeting, Superintendent Barb Schwamman proposed the Osage school district’s return-to-learn plan to the board. The board approved a hybrid plan and gave the go-ahead for the district to continue with its plans.
The district will follow a four-day in-person, one-day at-home school week. In-person classes will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Online classes will be held on Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, students will be back in school for the remainder of the school week.
According to the district’s post on its Facebook page, students will also have the option to take part in daily required online learning if the student doesn’t want to or is unable to return to school. Teachers will plan to deliver lesson plans for both in-person and at-home learning.
Osage will be requiring masks for students, staff and faculty when social distancing is unable to happen. The district is receiving guidance from local public health for updates and changes.
“Although a decision was made, please realize this is a fluid and flexible situation and is subject to change at any given point,” Schwamman said in the Facebook post.
The full plan will be released no later than Aug. 3. The first day of school for Osage is set for Aug. 24.
St. Ansgar
The St. Ansgar school district released the basis of a return-to-learn plan to the community through a post on its Facebook page on July 22. The end goal is to have all students and faculty back in the classroom.
To start the school year, students in grades 6-12 will return to in-person schooling. For the first two weeks, Elementary students will be divided into two groups and will attend school alternating every other day.
According to the post, smaller elementary groups will allow for better social distancing. This will allow instructors to teach new procedures in a better setting. Once those two weeks are over, and procedures are taught, all elementary students will attend together every day.
The school district is making wearing masks mandatory and will provide one for students and staff. It is encouraging students to wear one at all times while still maintaining social distancing.
The school board will meet again on Aug. 10. The start date for St. Ansgar is set for Aug. 24.
Forest City
The Forest City school district sent out a visual pamphlet on July 14 detailing what the district is planning on doing for its return-to-learn plans. The plans are broken up into two: one for the elementary and one for the middle school and high school.
For the elementary plan, students will attend school on-site for five days a week. Students will stay in their homerooms for the day and teachers will rotate in the classrooms.
For middle and high school students, there will be a four-day learning week from Monday until Thursday. The schedule for those four days will include four 90 minute periods. The four odd periods will be on Mondays and Wednesday. The four even periods will happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Class will be mandatory for all students, but the students can choose to attend online through Google Meet or recordings of class. Students will be issued a technology device at the beginning of the year.
The district says additional information regarding transportation and food service, among other things, will be released soon. The district’s official start date is Aug. 17.
West Hancock
At the West Hancock school board meeting on July 20, the board gave approval for the district’s return-to-learn plan. The plan states that all students will return to school in-person in a more traditional setting on Aug. 24.
In a post on its Facebook page, face-to-face instruction will take place with many precautions. The first one is that masks are highly encouraged. Throw-away masks will be provided to students who need them.
The school district will be limiting visitors to only those deemed necessary for the school day. According to the post, parents will not be allowed in the building to pick up or drop off their students. If entry is required, so too will be a screening.
If a student or faculty member is infected with COVID-19, West Hancock will follow state guidelines, but are hoping to stay as clean and healthy as possible to minimize absences.
In some cases, students will voluntarily choose to learn at-home. In those instances, teachers will livestream their classroom so that the students can still learn effectively.
More details from building administrators regarding specific plans for building operations will be provided as the start of school approaches.
