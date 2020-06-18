Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball remains undefeated

Newman Catholic softball jumped ahead early against North Butler and never looked back, beating the Bearcats, 8-4, on Wednesday night. The win keeps the Knights undefeated at 3-0.
Senior Paige Leininger went the distance in the circle, allowing only four hits and four runs. Three of the four runs came in the top of the seventh inning, when the game was out of reach for the Bearcats.
Sophomore Emma Weiner led the Knights at the plate with two hits, including a triple. She drove in three of her squad's eight runs. Leininger and junior Molly McGuire also had two RBIs.
Softball
Humboldt 11, Clear Lake 0: Clear Lake couldn't muster up any offense, dropping an away game to Humboldt in six innings.
The Lions struggled against Humboldt senior pitcher Ellie Jacobson, who only gave up three hits in five innings pitched. Clear Lake also gave up two home runs on the night.
Hampton-Dumont-Cal 8, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: The Bulldogs were able to earn their first victory of the season, beating the Cowboys on the road, 8-2.
The Bulldogs had a great day at the plate, earning 13 hits. Five different players had two hits on the night. Sophomore Avery Hanson had two hits and also pitched, only giving up two hits in the circle.
Central Springs 5, Osage 2: A four-run sixth inning powered Central Springs past Osage, 5-2, in Top of Iowa East Conference play. The win keeps the Panthers at a perfect 3-0 on the year.
Through four innings, the game remained scoreless. The Panthers earned one run in the bottom of the fifth and the Green Devils followed it up with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth. But Central Springs' four runs in the bottom of the sixth was enough to put the game away.
West Fork 8, Rockford 7: West Fork came out victorious in a tightly-contested game at Rockford, beating the Warriors 8-7 in Top of Iowa conference play.
After four innings, Rockford led West Fork 5-3, but two runs in the top of the fifth and three runs in the top of the sixth was enough for the Warhawks to win the game.
Nashua-Plainfield 6, Northwood Kensett 4: Northwood-Kensett dropped a home game to Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night, 6-4. The Vikings are now 1-2 this season.
Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6: A comeback in the top of the seventh inning wasn't enough for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) against Forest City. The Indians scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh to win the game, 7-6.
Junior Hannah Anderson led Forest City with two hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Payton Harle batted in three runs for the Cardinals. Each team had seven total hits.
Crestwood 8, Charles City 2: Charles City took an early 2-1 lead over Crestwood, but couldn't hang on. The Cadets scored seven runs in the final six innings to win, 8-2.
The Comets only had four hits all night. Sophomore Lydia Staudt had two of them. Charles City is now 1-1 on the season.
Algona 2, Webster City 0: After a scoreless five innings, Algona broke free and scored two in the top of the sixth. That was enough for the Bulldogs to beat the Lynx, 2-0.
Webster City actually had more hits (four) than Algona (two), but couldn't capitalize like the Bulldogs. Senior Kameryn Etherington pitched all seven for Algona, earning the win.
Bishop Garrigan 12, St. Ansgar 0: Bishop Garrigan dominated St. Ansgar in non-conference action on Wednesday night. The Golden Bears scored 12 runs in four innings to end the game early.
Clarksville 13, Riceville 1: Clarksville dropped 13 runs in the first three innings to blow out Riceville, 13-1.
For Riceville, junior Josie Gansen had two of the Wildcats three hits on the night. Clarksville had 11 hits, good for 13 runs.
Baseball
Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 3: Clear Lake led 3-0 after five innings in Humboldt on Wednesday, but the Lions couldn't hang on, dropping a 4-3 contest to the Wildcats.
Humboldt scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off and win. The Wildcats only had two hits, but were timely scoring their runs. Clear Lake is now 1-2 on the year.
Newman Catholic 12, North Butler 2: Newman Catholic remains undefeated after a 12-2 drubbing of North Butler. The Knights needed just 5 1/2 innings to defeat the Bearcats.
The Knights jumped out to a 10-2 lead after the first two innings and gave up only three hits all night. Newman Catholic holds an undefeated record of 3-0.
Hampton-Dumont-Cal 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12: Hampton-Dumont-Cal came out victorious in an offensive showdown against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 16-12.
The Bulldogs and the Cowboys put up a combined 28 runs, including a nine-run fourth inning from the Bulldogs. Junior Mario De La Cruz was perfect at the plate with four hits and three RBIs for Hampton-Dumont-Cal. De La Cruz also stole three bases.
Central Springs 8, Osage 1: Central Springs scored at least one run in the first four innings of its game against Osage, getting up 8-0 early. Osage was only able to muster up one run in the top of the seventh inning and lost to the Panthers, 8-1.
Sophomore Drew Kelley pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight batters and only giving up one run. Central Springs senior Mason Hanft hit two home runs in the game as well.
Nashua-Plainfield 11, Northwood-Kensett 1: Nashua-Plainfield only needed five innings on Wednesday to hand Northwood-Kensett their first loss this season, 11-1.
The Vikings' lone run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Forest City 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6: Tied 3-3 after four innings, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura earned three runs in the top of the fifth. Forest City responded with six of their own in the bottom of the fifth, and went on to win, 9-6.
Webster City 7, Algona 6: Algona couldn't hang on to a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Webster City walked it off, scoring three runs in the final inning to win the game, 7-6.
The Bulldogs had only four hits, but managed to plate six runners. Algona is now 2-1.
St. Ansgar 7, Bishop Garrigan 6: St. Ansgar and Bishop Garrigan needed an extra inning to decide the winner of Wednesday night's game. The Saints scored a run in the top of the eighth to beat the Golden Bears, 7-6, in Top of Iowa Conference action.
The Saints gave up six hits to the Golden Bears, but were able to get ahead on the scoreboard. St. Ansgar is now 2-0.
Riceville 12, Clarksville 6: Riceville scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and won a road game at Clarksville, 12-6, on Wednesday night. The Wildcats are 2-0 on the season.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
