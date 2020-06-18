Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball remains undefeated

Central Springs 5, Osage 2: A four-run sixth inning powered Central Springs past Osage, 5-2, in Top of Iowa East Conference play. The win keeps the Panthers at a perfect 3-0 on the year.

Through four innings, the game remained scoreless. The Panthers earned one run in the bottom of the fifth and the Green Devils followed it up with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth. But Central Springs' four runs in the bottom of the sixth was enough to put the game away.

West Fork 8, Rockford 7: West Fork came out victorious in a tightly-contested game at Rockford, beating the Warriors 8-7 in Top of Iowa conference play.

After four innings, Rockford led West Fork 5-3, but two runs in the top of the fifth and three runs in the top of the sixth was enough for the Warhawks to win the game.

Nashua-Plainfield 6, Northwood Kensett 4: Northwood-Kensett dropped a home game to Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night, 6-4. The Vikings are now 1-2 this season.

Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6: A comeback in the top of the seventh inning wasn't enough for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) against Forest City. The Indians scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh to win the game, 7-6.