Area roundup: Newman Catholic baseball downs Denver in five innings

A nine-run fifth inning helped the Newman Catholic baseball team finish off Denver in five innings, 12-1, on Tuesday night in Denver. The win is the third straight in which the Knights have won by at least 10 runs.
After four innings of play, the Knights and the Cyclones were stuck in a tight, 3-1 battle. Newman Catholic exploded for nine runs in the top of the fifth and sent Cyclone fans home early.
Freshman Max Burt led the Knights at the plate with three hits and two RBI. Senior John Fitzsimmons also had two doubles and two RBI. Senior Jacob Nelson started on the mound and went all five innings, only giving up one run and three hits.
Newman Catholic's record now stands at 12-3.
Baseball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Central Springs 0: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) continued its strong season with a 10-0 victory over Central Springs in five innings. The Cardinals are now 9-3 this season.
Senior Jared Shaw led the Cardinals offensively with three hits and two RBI. Senior Landon Dalbeck also had a hit and brought in three runners. For Central Springs, the Panthers managed to get five hits, but couldn't plate any runners in five innings.
Rockford 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 3: Rockford took a 4-0 lead after two innings and never looked back on the road, beating Aplington-Parkersburg, 5-3.
The Warriors have had a strong season and continued it Tuesday night. Sitting at a record of 10-4, the squad had 10 hits and plated five runners. The Warriors never lost the lead after scoring one run in the first inning and three in the second.
Northwood-Kensett 7, North Union 6: Northwood-Kensett strolled into North Union on Tuesday night and stole a senior night win from the Warriors, 7-6.
After five innings, the Vikings led by four runs. North Union started a comeback and scored two runs in the sixth. Although the Warriors scored one run in the seventh, Northwood-Kensett didn't let them get the second to tie the game.
West Fork 9, Forest City 7: The Forest City baseball team couldn't hang on to a four-run lead and dropped a tight ball game to West Fork. The Warhawks beat the Indians, 9-7.
Down by four runs, the Warhawks exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat the Indians.
For the Warhawks, sophomore Nate Hubka had two hits and an RBI. Junior Kellen Cameron came in and pitched the final two innings of relief, striking out three and giving up no runs.
Sophomore Reese Moore continued his dominant season at the plate Tuesday. He had two hits and four RBI, including a two-run home run in the second inning.
Decorah 10-12, Charles City 5-4: The Charles City baseball team dropped both games of doubleheader action to Decorah. The Comets lost, 10-5, in game one and 12-4 in game two.
The Comets had six hits in game one, but couldn't keep the Vikings off the scoreboard. In game two, it felt like more of the same. Charles City actually had ten hits, but only plated four runners. The squad now sits at an even 7-7 record.
Algona 11, Bishop Garrigan 0: It only took five innings for Algona to spoil Bishop Garrigan's senior night. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Bears, 11-0.
The Bulldogs had six different batters get a hit. Junior Cameren Rindone had three RBIs and sophomore Tyler Manske had two. Rindone also went all five innings on the mound and only let up one hit.
St. Ansgar 19, Lake Mills 3: A 16-run inning is something baseball fans don't see very often. St. Ansgar did that in the top of the sixth inning and blew an otherwise close game out of the water. The Saints beat the Bulldogs, 19-3.
After five innings of play, the two teams sat at a 3-3 stalemate. Lake Mills couldn't get out of the nightmare sixth frame and the Saints ran rampant offensively.
The Saints are 11-3 this year. The Bulldogs drop to 8-4.
Riceville 9, Osage 2: Riceville scored at least one run in six out of the seven innings on the road beating Osage, 9-2. Both teams now hold records of 5-6.
For the Wildcats, sophomore Isaac Kuhn had two hits and four RBI. Green Devils junior designated-hitter Keaton Muller had two hits to lead Osage.
Softball
Central Springs 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Sophomore Madisyn Kelley had three home runs and Central Springs beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV), 12-0.
Kelley's three homers were good for a combined five runs. The Cardinals couldn't muster up any offense against freshman Cooper Klaahsen and sophomore Kaylea Fessler, who combined for a no-hitter shutout.
Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Rockford 0: Rockford struggled against Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday night, losing, 10-0, in five innings.
Through three innings, both teams remained scoreless. The Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and seven in the bottom of the fifth to send the Warriors home early. Rockford is now 2-12.
West Fork 14, Forest City 9: After falling behind, 8-1, at home early in the game, West Fork stormed back to beat Forest City, 14-9.
Sophomore Madisyn Bonner had three hits and three RBI to lead the Warhawks at the plate. Five different West Fork batters had two hits on the night. The Indians had 11 hits, but couldn't score enough runs to hang with West Fork.
Charles City 9, Waukon 5: After five innings of a back and forth contest, the Charles City softball team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth frame to beat Waukon, 9-5.
Senior Lisabeth Fiser had three hits for the Comets. Junior Allie Cross also had two hits and two RBI. The Comets had 14 total hits and are now 10-2 this season.
Algona 9, Bishop Garrigan 2: In a game between two schools in one town, Algona beat Bishop Garrigan, 9-2, in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
For the Bulldogs, the squad had 16 total hits and every player had a hit. Senior Kameryn Etherington pitched all seven innings, striking out 12 and only giving up three hits. Both teams still maintain a good record. Algona is 11-1 and Bishop Garrigan is 10-3.
St. Ansgar 18, Lake Mills 1: St. Ansgar's nine runs in the top of the sixth inning blew the game wide open. The Saints dominated Lake Mills from start to finish, beating the Bulldogs, 18-1.
The Saints had nine total hits, but scored runs in almost every inning. Lake Mills had six hits, but could only cross one runner over the plate.
"We hit the ball okay, but too many free passes hurt our efforts," Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said.
