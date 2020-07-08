Area roundup: Newman Catholic baseball downs Denver in five innings

Decorah 10-12, Charles City 5-4: The Charles City baseball team dropped both games of doubleheader action to Decorah. The Comets lost, 10-5, in game one and 12-4 in game two.

The Comets had six hits in game one, but couldn't keep the Vikings off the scoreboard. In game two, it felt like more of the same. Charles City actually had ten hits, but only plated four runners. The squad now sits at an even 7-7 record.

Algona 11, Bishop Garrigan 0: It only took five innings for Algona to spoil Bishop Garrigan's senior night. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Bears, 11-0.

The Bulldogs had six different batters get a hit. Junior Cameren Rindone had three RBIs and sophomore Tyler Manske had two. Rindone also went all five innings on the mound and only let up one hit.

St. Ansgar 19, Lake Mills 3: A 16-run inning is something baseball fans don't see very often. St. Ansgar did that in the top of the sixth inning and blew an otherwise close game out of the water. The Saints beat the Bulldogs, 19-3.

After five innings of play, the two teams sat at a 3-3 stalemate. Lake Mills couldn't get out of the nightmare sixth frame and the Saints ran rampant offensively.