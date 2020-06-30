Area roundup: Mason City drops two heart-breakers to Des Moines Lincoln

The Mason City baseball team played two tight games on Monday night when they traveled to Des Moines to play Lincoln in non-conference action. The Mohawks couldn't pull out a win in either one of their doubleheader games.
The first game of the night needed extra innings to decide the winner. Two of them to be exact. After seven innings, the two teams were tied with one run each. No runs were scored in the eighth, sending the game into its ninth frame.
Lincoln was able to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Mason City got one back, but couldn't score another to force a tenth frame, and fell, 3-2. Senior Bradley Vaith went all nine innings, striking out eight in the loss.
In game two, Mason City led 3-1 after five innings. In the final two innings, the Railsplitters scored five runs, beating the Mohawks, 6-4.
Sophomore Cooper Weimann had four hits on the night. Senior Avery Mellman and junior Connor Dalen each had three. The Mohawks are now 5-6 on the year.
Baseball
Clear Lake 5, Algona 1: Junior Andrew Formanek went six strong innings on the mound and Clear Lake beat Algona, 5-1, on Monday night.
Formanek had 13 strikeouts and went the max amount of pitches before junior Eric Ritter replaced him in the seventh. The Lions struggled at the plate to start, but scored two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to win the game.
St. Ansgar 10, Rockford 5: St. Ansgar jumped ahead early and never looked back during a road game at Rockford, beating the Warriors, 10-5, in Top of Iowa East action.
The Saints scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Rockford struggled to keep up offensively with the pace of St. Ansgar. Although the Warriors had 12 hits, they only plated five runners.
St. Ansgar is now 7-2 on the season and is ranked No. 10 in the Class 1A Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.
Lake Mills 3, North Union 1: Lake Mills continued their dominant season with a 3-1 victory over North Union on Monday night. The Bulldogs are now 6-1 on the season.
Janesville 16, Riceville 6: The Riceville baseball team couldn't hold a 6-0 lead, dropping an away contest at Janesville, 16-6. The Wildcats are now 2-4.
Riceville had a dream start, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. Janesville responded with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead. Janesville added four more in the fifth and sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Senior Sully Fair had two hits and two RBI to lead Riceville. The Wildcats had seven hits, but gave up 16.
Softball
Osage 9, West Fork 8: Ahead 8-3 after five innings, the West Fork softball team couldn't hang on to beat Osage. The Green Devils beat the Warhawks 9-8.
The Green Devils scored a run in the sixth and five runs in the top of the seventh to win the game. West Fork couldn't score a run in the bottom of the final frame to tie it.
Junior Emma Grimm led the Green Devils at the plate with four hits and an RBI. For West Fork, senior Kylie Laudner had two hits and sophomore Haley Grady had two RBI.
Algona 2, Clear Lake 1: Algona scored its only two runs in the first inning and Clear Lake couldn't get it going offensively on Monday night. The Bulldogs continued their undefeated season and beat the Lions, 2-1.
The Lions struggled against Bulldog senior pitcher Kameryn Etherington, who pitched all seven innings. She only gave up four hits and struck out 17 of Clear Lake's batters. Etherington also led Algona at the plate, with two hits.
Algona is a perfect 9-0 on the season. Clear Lake dropped to 3-6 with the loss.
Iowa Falls-Alden 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) last another close game, this time to Iowa Falls-Alden. The Cadets beat the Bulldogs, 5-3.
The Cadets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and HDC was never able to make a comeback. The Bulldogs had seven hits on the night and only plated three runners. HDC is now 2-6 this season.
Central Springs 12, Northwood-Kensett 0: Central Springs continued its dominant start to the 2020 season, finishing Northwood-Kensett off early in a 12-0 win on the road.
The Panthers led 3-0 after two innings and exploded for a nine-run third frame. Junior Kylie Hanft had two hits and three RBIs. Junior Emme Dietrich also batted in three runners. The Panthers are now 10-2 on the season.
St. Ansgar 20, Rockford 7: One might think they were looking at the score of a football game when checking the score of the St. Ansgar at Rockford softball game Monday night. The Saints beat the Warriors in five innings, 20-7.
The Saints scored at least one run in every inning, capitalized by an eight-run fifth inning. Rockford didn't have a bad night offensively, plating seven runners, but couldn't hang with St. Ansgar's firepower.
Junior Hali Anderson led the Saints with four hits and four RBIs. Senior Kayla Carroll led the Warriors with two hits and an RBI.
Charles City 9, New Hampton 1: Charles City continued its hot start to the season, beating New Hampton on the road, 9-1, Monday night. With the win, the Comets improve to 7-1.
The Comets had ten hits on the night and were led by sophomore Ashlyn Hoeft, who had three hits, and junior Allie Cross, who had four RBIs. Junior Dani Reetz went the distance in the circle, only allowing four hits.
North Union 15, Lake Mills 1: North Union beat Lake Mills in three innings, 15-1, on Monday night. The loss for Lake Mills drops its record to 1-6.
Clarksville 12, Riceville 1: Riceville couldn't keep up with Clarksville and dropped a home game, 12-1, in six innings.
The Wildcats were able to muster up four hits, but couldn't cross any more than one runner over the plate. Sophomore O'Malley Fair had a hit and the lone RBI for the Wildcats.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
