Area roundup: Mason City drops two heart-breakers to Des Moines Lincoln

The Mason City baseball team played two tight games on Monday night when they traveled to Des Moines to play Lincoln in non-conference action. The Mohawks couldn't pull out a win in either one of their doubleheader games.

The first game of the night needed extra innings to decide the winner. Two of them to be exact. After seven innings, the two teams were tied with one run each. No runs were scored in the eighth, sending the game into its ninth frame.

Lincoln was able to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Mason City got one back, but couldn't score another to force a tenth frame, and fell, 3-2. Senior Bradley Vaith went all nine innings, striking out eight in the loss.

In game two, Mason City led 3-1 after five innings. In the final two innings, the Railsplitters scored five runs, beating the Mohawks, 6-4.

Sophomore Cooper Weimann had four hits on the night. Senior Avery Mellman and junior Connor Dalen each had three. The Mohawks are now 5-6 on the year.

Baseball

Clear Lake 5, Algona 1: Junior Andrew Formanek went six strong innings on the mound and Clear Lake beat Algona, 5-1, on Monday night.