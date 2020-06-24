Area roundup: Mason City baseball dominates Marshalltown

The Mason City baseball team made quick work of Marshalltown in Central Iowa Metro League action on Tuesday night at home. The Mohawks won 15-0 in four innings. The win puts the Mason City's record at 3-2.
Mason City had 11 hits, good for 15 runs. Junior Alex Gold gave up no hits in three innings pitched. He also led the Mohawks at the plate with three hits, batting in five runners.
Baseball
St. Ansgar 9, Clear Lake 0: St. Ansgar continued an undefeated season, moving to 5-0 with a 9-0 shutout at Clear Lake. The Lions couldn't get much going at the plate and drop to 2-4 on the year.
Columbus Catholic 4, Newman Catholic 0: Junior pitcher Josh Merrifield proved to be too much for Newman Catholic on the mound, shutting out the Knights for their first loss of the season, 4-0.
The Knights only had two hits at their home field and couldn't plate any runs. The loss is Newman Catholic's first since June 23 of last season, when it lost a regular season game against Mason City.
West Fork 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: A seventh inning comeback attempt was cut short and West Fork beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC), 4-3.
The Warhawks led the game, 4-0, after six innings of play. The Bulldogs made a comeback attempt, scoring three runs in top of the seventh, but couldn't score one more to tie the game.
Junior Kayden Ames led West Fork with two hits and two RBIs. For HDC, junior Benji Sauke had three hits and batted in a runner.
Lake Mills 6, Central Springs 0: Lake Mills moved to 4-0 on the year with a 6-0 shutout on the road over Central Springs.
The Bulldogs had 13 hits, and were led by freshman Brady Hanson, who had three hits, including a double and a triple.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Osage 4: Osage came into Tuesday night's game with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) searching for its first victory. The Green Devils left with another loss, losing to the Cardinals, 6-4.
Junior Jack Ermer had two of the Cardinals' six hits. For Osage, the Green Devils had five hits, but couldn't plate enough runs to earn the victory.
Charles City 5-9, Waukon 4-0: The Charles City baseball team earned two wins in doubleheader action against Waukon on Tuesday night.
Denver 6, Forest City 5: Forest City couldn't complete a comeback and fell, 6-5, on the road at Denver. The loss puts the Indians at 3-2 on the season.
After six innings, the Cyclones led 6-4. The Indians scored one run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't score another to tie the game. Senior Derek Froendt had two of the Indians five hits.
Softball
Bishop Garrigan 5, Clear Lake 4: Clear Lake couldn't hold on to a 4-2 lead and fell, 5-4, on Tuesday night. The Lions drop to 1-5 on the season.
After six innings, the Lions lead the Golden Bears, 4-2. Clear Lake gave up three runs in the top of the seventh and couldn't score in the bottom of the final inning.
Newman Catholic 10, Lake Mills 0: The Knights ended another game early, beating Lake Mills, 10-0, in a home contest. Newman Catholic improved to 7-1 with the victory.
Senior Paige Leininger pitched all five innings, giving up three hits and no runs. The Knights had eight total hits on the night.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18, West Fork 1: An eight-run seventh inning blew the lid off the game for Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC). The Bulldogs beat the Warhawks, 18-1, in West Fork.
West Fork's lone rune came in the bottom of the second inning. The Bulldogs had 17 hits and improved to 2-3 on the season.
Central Springs 17, Forest City 7: Central Springs needed six innings at home to defeat the Indians, 17-7, in Top of Iowa Conference play.
For the Panthers, junior Abigayle Angell had three hits and batted in three runners. For the Indians, junior Olivia Gayther had two hits and four RBIs. Central Springs is now 6-2 and Forest City is 2-3.
Northwood-Kensett 6, Riceville 4: Northwood-Kensett earned two runs in the extra eighth inning to beat Riceville, 6-4, on Tuesday night.
After seven innings of regulation softball, both teams were tied at four runs each. Two runs in the top of the eighth inning powered the Vikings past the Wildcats.
Osage 19, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7: The Green Devils dominated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in six innnings, beating the Cardinals, 19-7, in Top of Iowa Conference play.
Osage scored five runs in three separate innings. Junior Ainsley Dodd had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Green Devils.
Charles City 10, Waverly-Shell Rock 5: A big third and sixth inning powered Charles City past Waverly-Shell Rock. The Comets beat the Go-Hawks, 10-5, in Charles City.
The Comets scored four runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth inning. The squad is now 3-1 on the season.
North Butler 3, St. Ansgar 1: In a close Top of Iowa Conference battle, St. Ansgar couldn't come up with a victory against North Butler, losing 3-1.
The Saints only had four hits and only plated one runner in the bottom of the second inning. The loss puts them at 1-4 on the year.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!