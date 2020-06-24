Area roundup: Mason City baseball dominates Marshalltown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City baseball team made quick work of Marshalltown in Central Iowa Metro League action on Tuesday night at home. The Mohawks won 15-0 in four innings. The win puts the Mason City's record at 3-2.

Mason City had 11 hits, good for 15 runs. Junior Alex Gold gave up no hits in three innings pitched. He also led the Mohawks at the plate with three hits, batting in five runners.

Baseball

St. Ansgar 9, Clear Lake 0: St. Ansgar continued an undefeated season, moving to 5-0 with a 9-0 shutout at Clear Lake. The Lions couldn't get much going at the plate and drop to 2-4 on the year.

Columbus Catholic 4, Newman Catholic 0: Junior pitcher Josh Merrifield proved to be too much for Newman Catholic on the mound, shutting out the Knights for their first loss of the season, 4-0.

The Knights only had two hits at their home field and couldn't plate any runs. The loss is Newman Catholic's first since June 23 of last season, when it lost a regular season game against Mason City.

West Fork 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: A seventh inning comeback attempt was cut short and West Fork beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC), 4-3.