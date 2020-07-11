Area roundup: Dynamic duo leads Clear Lake softball

St. Ansgar 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: The St. Ansgar softball team delivered on senior night in dominant fashion, beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 12-2.

Algona 2, Spencer 0: The Class 3A No. 6 Algona softball team continued its superb season on Friday night. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers, 2-0, in Algona.

No runs were scored by either team in the first four innings. The Bulldogs broke free and scored the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman Moriah Knapp had the only hit of the game for the Bulldogs.

Senior Kameryn Etherington went to work in the circle, striking out 15 batters and only letting up one hit in seven innings of pitching. The Bulldogs are now 13-1.

Baseball

Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake baseball team couldn't muster up any offense on Friday night in Waverly. The Lions lost to the Go-Hawks in five innings, 11-0.

The two teams were interlocked in a tight 1-0 ball game after three innings. The Go-Hawks exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth frame to seal the deal. The Lions only managed three hits in the loss. Clear Lake is now 9-6.