Area roundup: Dynamic duo leads Clear Lake softball

Senior Sara Faber and freshman Annika Nelson combined for six hits and three RBI, and the Clear Lake softball team rolled past Lake Mills, 4-0, on Friday night.
The Lions got out to an early 3-0 lead after two innings and never looked back. Sophomore Ashlyn Fread pitched a solid game in the circle, striking out three in six innings of shutout pitching. Fread only gave up five hits to the Bulldogs.
Faber and Nelson led the Lions offensively. Faber had three hits and an RBI while Nelson has three hits and two RBI. Clear Lake had nine total hits.
The Lions move to 7-8 on the season.
Softball
Central Springs 5, Charles City 2: In a battle between two dominant north Iowa teams, Central Springs came out the victor. The Panthers beat the Comets, 5-2, in Charles City on Friday night in non-conference action.
The Comets actually had more hits (7) than the Panthers (6), but a big three-run fourth inning would be enough to power the Panthers past the Comets.
For the Panthers, sophomore Kaylea Fessler had two hits and an RBI. Freshman Cooper Klaahsen pitched five innings and had six strikeouts in the win.
For the Comets, junior Allie Cross led the squad offensively. Cross had two hits and and RBI. Junior Dani Reetz pitched all seven innings, striking out three batters.
St. Ansgar 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: The St. Ansgar softball team delivered on senior night in dominant fashion, beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 12-2.
Algona 2, Spencer 0: The Class 3A No. 6 Algona softball team continued its superb season on Friday night. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers, 2-0, in Algona.
No runs were scored by either team in the first four innings. The Bulldogs broke free and scored the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman Moriah Knapp had the only hit of the game for the Bulldogs.
Senior Kameryn Etherington went to work in the circle, striking out 15 batters and only letting up one hit in seven innings of pitching. The Bulldogs are now 13-1.
Baseball
Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake baseball team couldn't muster up any offense on Friday night in Waverly. The Lions lost to the Go-Hawks in five innings, 11-0.
The two teams were interlocked in a tight 1-0 ball game after three innings. The Go-Hawks exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth frame to seal the deal. The Lions only managed three hits in the loss. Clear Lake is now 9-6.
South Winneshiek 17, Newman Catholic 10: In a battle between the Class 1A No. 4 and No. 6 ranked teams, the higher ranking team came out the victor. South Winneshiek beat Newman Catholic, 17-10, on Friday night.
Going into the final inning, the two teams were tied, 9-9. The Warriors' offense then erupted, scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh frame and the Knights couldn't catch up.
Senior Sam Kratz led the Knights offensively with two hits and four RBI. Senior John Fitzsimmons also had two hits.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!