Area roundup: Clear Lake beats Lake Mills in six innings

The Clear Lake baseball put on an offensive show on the road Thursday night, beating previously unbeaten Lake Mills, 13-3, in six innings.

The Lions went to work early, scoring runs in each of the first four innings, making the score 8-0 heading into the fifth. The squad exploded for five more runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Lake Mills' three runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning, but they couldn't muster up more to send the game into a seventh frame.

Clear Lake was led by senior Erik McHenry, who had two hits and three RBIs. The Lions were on fire, delivering 13 hits on the night. The win puts their record at an even 4-4. The loss for the Bulldogs drops their record to 4-1.

Baseball

Humboldt 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: A wild contest, that needed 11 innings to decide the winner, saw Humboldt beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7-3, on Thursday night.

After seven innings of regulation baseball, both teams were tied at three runs apiece. Neither teams scored in the eighth, ninth and 10th frames. Humboldt finally rattled off four runs in the top of the 11th inning to take down the Bulldogs.