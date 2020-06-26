Area roundup: Clear Lake beats Lake Mills in six innings

The Clear Lake baseball put on an offensive show on the road Thursday night, beating previously unbeaten Lake Mills, 13-3, in six innings.
The Lions went to work early, scoring runs in each of the first four innings, making the score 8-0 heading into the fifth. The squad exploded for five more runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Lake Mills' three runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning, but they couldn't muster up more to send the game into a seventh frame.
Clear Lake was led by senior Erik McHenry, who had two hits and three RBIs. The Lions were on fire, delivering 13 hits on the night. The win puts their record at an even 4-4. The loss for the Bulldogs drops their record to 4-1.
Baseball
Humboldt 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: A wild contest, that needed 11 innings to decide the winner, saw Humboldt beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7-3, on Thursday night.
After seven innings of regulation baseball, both teams were tied at three runs apiece. Neither teams scored in the eighth, ninth and 10th frames. Humboldt finally rattled off four runs in the top of the 11th inning to take down the Bulldogs.
Senior Drew Uhlenhopp led the Bulldogs at the plate, batting in two runners on three hits.
West Fork 4, Central Springs 3: West Fork was able to deliver a walk-off win at home against Central Springs in Top of Iowa East Conference action. The Warhawks beat the Panthers 4-3.
The game was tied at three runs each headed into the bottom of the seventh inning and the Warhawks were able to pull out the victory, scoring a walk-off run.
Sophomore Chase Berding went all seven innings for Central Springs, giving up just three hits in the loss. He also had two hits and an RBI. Senior Dylan Schlader had a hit and batted in two runners for West Fork.
West Fork is now 3-3 and Central Springs sit at 4-4.
Rockford 6, Clarksville 4: Junior Justice Jones and sophomore Kolton Lyman helped power Rockford past Clarksville, 6-4, on Thursday night.
Jones was good for three hits and two RBIs, and Lyman had three hits and an RBI in the victory. A three-run sixth inning pushed the Warriors past the Indians. Rockford is now 4-3 this season.
Spirit Lake 9, Algona 4: Algona fell behind, 6-0, after four innings and couldn't come back against undefeated Spirit Lake, dropping the contest, 9-4. Algona had five hits and plated four runners in the loss. The Bulldogs drop to 3-3 on the year.
Wapsie Valley 9, St. Ansgar 5: St. Ansgar's undefeated season is no more after a 9-5 home loss to the Wapsie Valley Warriors on Thursday night.
Junior Ryan Cole led the Saints at the plate with two hits and two RBI. As a team, St. Ansgar had five hits. The loss puts the Saints at 6-1.
West Hancock 17, West Bend-Mallard 5: West Hancock baseball dominated West Bend-Mallard in five innings on Thursday night. The Eagles beat the Wolverines, 17-5.
The Eagles managed to score 17 runs on only six hits. Junior Cayson Barnes had two of those hits, driving home four runners.
Softball
Newman Catholic 13, Forest City 0: The Newman Catholic softball team continued its early season success, shutting out Forest City in five innings, 13-0, in Forest City.
Senior Paige Leininger started in the circle, only allowing two Indian batters to earn hits. Junior Molly McGuire had three hits on the night and Leininger had three RBI.
The win puts the Knights at 9-1 on the year. For the Indians, the loss drops their record to 2-5.
Central Springs 14, North Union 3: Central Springs handed North Union its first loss on the season, beating the Warriors 14-3. The win improve the Panthers record to 8-2.
The Panthers got out to a 9-0 lead after four innings of play and never looked back. Sophomore Madisyn Kelley had four of Central Springs' 14 hits. Sophomore Kaylea Fessler also drove in three runs.
Clarksville 13, Rockford 1: After one inning of play, Rockford found itself behind 9-1 on Thursday night. The Warriors couldn't dig themselves out of the hole and lost to Clarksville, 13-1, in five innings.
The Warriors were only able to muster up two hits and drop to 1-6 on the season.
Charles City 9, St. Ansgar 6: Charles City traveled to St. Ansgar for a non-conference game and won, beating the Saints 9-6.
The Saints found themselves down, 8-0, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. They were able to respond with six runs in the sixth frame, but couldn't complete the comeback.
For Charles City, junior Kiki Connell had four hits and freshman Ava Ellis had two RBIs. St. Ansgar had five hits on the night.
Humboldt 4, Bishop Garrigan 0: Bishop Garrigan was unable to score any runs and dropped a road game, 4-0, against Humboldt. The Golden Bears only had three hits on the night and are now 6-2.
Algona 3, South Central Calhoun 1: Algona is still undefeated after a 3-1 home victory over South Central Calhoun on Thursday night.
The bulldogs had five different batters get a hit, scoring two runs in the second inning and one run in the third. The win improves their record to 8-0.
West Bend-Mallard 16, West Hancock 15: In a back-and-forth contest that saw 31 total runs scored, West Bend-Mallard beat West Hancock, 16-15.
The Eagles had 22 hits on the night and only gave up 10, but couldn't plate more runners than the Wolverines. Junior Ann Horstman led the way with four hits and three RBIs. The Eagles are still looking for their first win this year.
North Butler 5, Riceville 2: Heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Riceville and North Butler were tied, 2-2. The Wildcats gave up three runs in the sixth inning and fell, 5-2.
Freshman Madison Mauer had three of Riceville's six hits on the night. The Wildcats are now 4-5 on the season.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
