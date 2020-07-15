Area roundup: Clear Lake baseball drops final regular season matchup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the last regular season game for the Clear Lake baseball team before districts start on Friday, the Lions dropped a home contest to Decorah, 3-1, on Tuesday night.

Headed into the seventh inning, the two teams were stuck in a 1-1 stalemate. The Lions couldn't keep the Vikings off the board in the top of the seventh, and Decorah scored two runs. Clear Lake couldn't answer back in the bottom of the inning and lost.

Senior Erik McHenry led the Lions at the plate with two hits including a double. Senior Mitchell Raber had the hit that brought in the lone run of the game for the Lions in the fourth inning. Senior Brecken Arndt pitched six innings and struck out four in the loss.

Clear Lake finished with a regular season record of 9-7 and will play Humboldt in the first round of the district tournament Friday.

Baseball

Newman Catholic 8, Central Springs 2: The Newman Catholic baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning of play and never looked back, beating Central Springs, 8-2, on Tuesday night. The Panthers finished their season with an overall record of 7-10.