Area roundup: Clear Lake baseball drops final regular season matchup

In the last regular season game for the Clear Lake baseball team before districts start on Friday, the Lions dropped a home contest to Decorah, 3-1, on Tuesday night.
Headed into the seventh inning, the two teams were stuck in a 1-1 stalemate. The Lions couldn't keep the Vikings off the board in the top of the seventh, and Decorah scored two runs. Clear Lake couldn't answer back in the bottom of the inning and lost.
Senior Erik McHenry led the Lions at the plate with two hits including a double. Senior Mitchell Raber had the hit that brought in the lone run of the game for the Lions in the fourth inning. Senior Brecken Arndt pitched six innings and struck out four in the loss.
Clear Lake finished with a regular season record of 9-7 and will play Humboldt in the first round of the district tournament Friday.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 8, Central Springs 2: The Newman Catholic baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning of play and never looked back, beating Central Springs, 8-2, on Tuesday night. The Panthers finished their season with an overall record of 7-10.
Senior pitcher Sammy Kratz got the start for the Knights and finished with 15 strikeouts. He only gave up two runs on four hits. He also had a good night at the plate with three hits and an RBI.
For the Panthers, junior Josh Stepleton had two of the team's four hits. He also brought in one of the Panthers' two runs. Sophomore Clayton McDonough also had a hit and an RBI.
Alta-Aurelia 7, Bishop Garrigan 5: The Bishop Garrigan baseball team's season came to a close on Thursday night with a 7-5 loss against Alta-Aurelia in the second round of the Class 1A, District 2 playoffs.
Down 7-3 headed into the top of the seventh frame, the Golden Bears made a push to steal the victory and scored two runs. Ultimately, the comeback fell flat and the Warriors prevailed.
Four different players had one hit for the Golden Bears. Junior Isaiah Byrkeland brought in three runners with his double in the fifth inning. Bishop Garrigan finished the season with a 4-11 record.
St. Ansgar 3, Janesville 2: St. Ansgar earned a huge victory to continue its season on Tuesday night. The Saints beat Janesville in the seventh inning, 3-2, in the second round of the Class 1A, District 5 playoffs.
After 6 1/2 innings of baseball, St. Ansgar was tied with Janesville, 2-2. The Saints scored the final run of the game on a wild pitch that brought a runner in from third base to walk it off.
The Saints play next against Nashua-Plainfield on Saturday in the substate semifinal of Class 1A District 5.
Spencer 10, Algona 0: The Algona baseball team finished its season with a 10-0 loss to Spencer on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs ended with a 7-9 record.
The Bulldogs were only able to muster up two hits all night against seniors Colton Wilinski and Ryan Boyd. The squad also struggled defensively, allowing 10 runs on nine hits.
Northwood-Kensett forfeits: The Northwood-Kensett baseball team was forced to forfeit its game against AGWSR on Tuesday night. The Vikings finished with an 8-5 record.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
