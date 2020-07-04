Area roundup: Boone steals non-conference win from Mason City

The Lynx held a 9-0 advantage after four innings, before the Bulldogs finally scored a run in the top of the fifth. HDC earned another in the top of the sixth, but three runs in the bottom of the sixth by the Lynx ended the game early.

Sophomore Cal Heeren had two hits for the Bulldogs. The loss drops HDC to 4-7.

Central Springs 9, North Iowa 3: After two innings of evenly played baseball, Central Springs turned it on at home and beat North Iowa, 9-3.

The Panthers scored three runs in the first frame and the Bison scored three runs in the second to tie the game, 3-3. From there, the Panthers scored six straight runs and held the Bison scoreless.

Sophomore Chase Berding had two hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Brock Mathers went the distance, striking out five batters. The Panthers are now 6-7.

Rockford 11, North Butler 1: Rockford continued its solid season on Friday night at home, beating North Butler 11-1. The win for the Warriors improve their record to 8-4 this season.

Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 5: Nashua-Plainfield came into Sheffield on Friday night and stole one from West Fork, beating the Warhawks, 8-5.