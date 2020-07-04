Area roundup: Boone steals non-conference win from Mason City

After scoring 62 runs in the four previous games earlier in the week, the Mason City softball team couldn't keep up with Boone. The Mohawks lost to the Toreadors, 8-6, on Friday in non-conference action.
The Mohawks were on a bit of a tear earlier in the week, highlighted by a 24-0 win over Des Moines North. In all four of its games before Friday, the squad scored at least 12 runs.
Friday, the Mohawks continued their hot streak at the plate. They had 11 hits, but couldn't translate all the hits into runs. Boone jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and never looked back. With the loss, Mason City drops to an even 8-8 on the season.
Softball
Humboldt 6, Clear Lake 1: Clear Lake finished its week with a home loss against Class 3A No. 2 Humboldt. The Lions couldn't put enough runs on the board, losing 6-1. Clear Lake is now 5-7 this season.
Newman Catholic 9, St. Ansgar 4: Newman Catholic continued its dominant season, beating St. Ansgar, 9-4, on Friday night at home. The Class 1A No. 7 Knights are 12-1 this season. The Saints drop to 5-7.
North Butler 11, Rockford 1: Rockford continued the team's struggles at the plate on Friday night, losing to North Butler, 11-1, in six innings in Rockford.
Senior Kayla Carroll led the Warriors at the plate again. She had two hits and an RBI. The two hits were part of the team's five total. The Warriors drop to 1-11 this year.
Nashua-Plainfield 11, West Fork 10: Down two runs heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, West Fork could only get one against Nashua-Plainfield. The Warhawks lost, 11-10, to the Huskies.
After five innings of play, the two teams were tied, 6-6. Four runs in the top of the sixth from the Huskies and another in the top of the seventh was too much to come back from for the Warhawks.
Sophomore Kalli Trewin led the Warhawks offensively. She had three hits, two doubles and three RBIs. Senior Kylie Laudner also brought in three runners.
North Union 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: North Union only needed four innings to shut out Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) on Friday night. The Warriors beat the Cardinals, 12-0.
North Union scored three runs in each of the first four innings. The Cardinals couldn't get on the board and only earned one hit. The loss drops GHV to 3-8.
Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 1: Bishop Garrigan jumped out to a 7-1 lead after one inning and never looked back, beating West Hancock, 15-1, in five innings.
Both junior Gracie Elsbecker and senior Madison Meister had two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Bears. The Eagles had five hits, converting only one of them into a run.
The Class 1A No. 5 Golden Bears are now 10-2. West Hancock is still searching for its first victory and is 0-9.
Forest City 13, Lake Mills 1: The Forest City softball team finished off Lake Mills in four innings in Forest City on Friday. The Indians beat the Bulldogs 13-1.
Eighth-grader Emma Anderson led Forest City at the plate with three hits. Junior Hannah Anderson also had two hits and five RBIs. For the Bulldogs, only two batters earned a hit. Lake Mills only run came in the top of the fourth inning.
Riceville 11, Turkey Valley 4: Riceville handed Turkey Valley its first loss this season, beating the Trojans 11-4.
Before the game, Turkey Valley held a perfect 12-0 record. During the game, it was all Wildcats. The squad had 10 hits, good for 11 runs. Freshman Madison Mauer had three hits and four RBIs to lead Riceville.
Baseball
Webster City 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: Webster City jumped ahead early and never looked back against Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) on Friday night. The Lynx beat the Bulldogs, 12-2, in six innings.
The Lynx held a 9-0 advantage after four innings, before the Bulldogs finally scored a run in the top of the fifth. HDC earned another in the top of the sixth, but three runs in the bottom of the sixth by the Lynx ended the game early.
Sophomore Cal Heeren had two hits for the Bulldogs. The loss drops HDC to 4-7.
Central Springs 9, North Iowa 3: After two innings of evenly played baseball, Central Springs turned it on at home and beat North Iowa, 9-3.
The Panthers scored three runs in the first frame and the Bison scored three runs in the second to tie the game, 3-3. From there, the Panthers scored six straight runs and held the Bison scoreless.
Sophomore Chase Berding had two hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Brock Mathers went the distance, striking out five batters. The Panthers are now 6-7.
Rockford 11, North Butler 1: Rockford continued its solid season on Friday night at home, beating North Butler 11-1. The win for the Warriors improve their record to 8-4 this season.
Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 5: Nashua-Plainfield came into Sheffield on Friday night and stole one from West Fork, beating the Warhawks, 8-5.
The Warhawks found themselves in a 4-2 hole after one inning of play and were never able to come back and take the lead. West Fork is now 5-6 this season.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, North Union 1: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) baseball team has had an impressive season so far. The Cardinals continued their success with a 3-1 road victory over North Union on Friday.
The Cardinals only had four hits, but managed to plate three runners in the victory. GHV is now 8-3 this season.
Charles City 12-1, Crestwood 2-7: Charles City split a doubleheader with Crestwood on Friday night. In game one, the Comets dominated the Cadets in six innings, 12-2. Game two was a completely different story. The Comets struggled offensively and lost, 7-1.
Junior Kaden Barry led the Comets in both games. He had five total hits between the two games and three RBIs. Charles City is now 7-5 this season.
West Hancock 4, Bishop Garrigan 3: West Hancock prevailed in a tight home game against Bishop Garrigan. The Eagles defeated the Golden Bears, 4-3.
Down 3-0 after two innings, the Eagles responded, scoring two runs in the third frame and two more in the fifth to win it. Bishop Garrigan is now 2-8 and West Hancock is 4-5.
Algona 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3: Algona kept Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (CGD) winless on Friday night. The Bulldogs beat the Cowboys 4-3.
In a tight game, it was junior Cameren Rindone who came in clutch with a hit and two RBIs. Six different Bulldog batters had one hit and Algona improved to 5-5.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
