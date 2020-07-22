Another chance at glory: Charles City softball one step closer to state title

For four seasons before this 2020 campaign, the Charles City softball team earned a trip to Fort Dodge for the Class 4A state tournament. Each of those four seasons, the Comets fell short of an elusive state title.
This year, Charles City is trying to change that.
The Comets advanced to their fifth consecutive state tournament, beating Mason City, 10-6, on Tuesday night to win the Class 4A, Region 5 bracket. For head coach Brian Bohlen, the win was a big stepping stone in the right direction. The goal? Keep winning.
“It’s the same as any year going in,” Bohlen said. “We’re a different team than last year, but the goal is the same. Go down to the state tournament, represent, and hopefully win some ball games.”
Last year, the Comets came within an out of getting to the state championship game, but ultimately fell short in a nine-inning, 3-2 loss to North Scott. This year, the squad is trying to avenge that loss and finally make it into the title game.
A talented group of solid batters are one thing that gives the Comets a leg up on potential state tournament opponents. The team holds an overall batting average of .389 and have five different players that bat over .400.
“We have such a nice mix of speed and power,” Bohlen said. “Those two things have really come together in the last couple games. Our approach at the plate has been really good.”
In the game against Mason City on Tuesday night, the Comets took a 3-0 lead after one inning, but the Mohawks showed no quit. Mason City actually stormed back and took the lead, scoring four runs in the top of the second inning.
Charles City showed how good its bats can be in the bottom of the second inning. The team pumped out six runs to re-take the lead. The Mohawks were never able to get within three runs of the lead throughout the rest of the game.
Sophomore Lydia Staudt, who had two hits of her own in the contest, says staying together as a group when things get tough is one of the things her team does best.
“I think this year one of our biggest things as a team is working together and staying positive and loud the whole time,” Staudt said. “That’s one thing that we really try to push for the whole season. Just throughout the whole game, just staying together, staying positive and cheering for each other. I think that’s what held us together the whole time.”
Staudt and Bohlen know how exciting it is to be back in the state tournament. They won’t take it for granted that they get another crack at the championship.
“This is going on three years that I’ve been in the program. Each year is just as thrilling,” Staudt said. “It’s nice to keep the progress going making another appearance.”
While one program celebrated a chance at glory, another knocked on the door for the second straight season. The Mohawks, who started three eighth-graders and three sophomores this year, showed their youth early in the game, according to head coach Bob Horner.
“Giving up nine runs in only two innings,” Horner said. “You take away those two innings and we settled down there. If it wasn’t for a few mistakes, we could’ve been up 6-4 at the end of the game. In that respect, I think our youth showed early.”
Horner wanted to thank his seniors Sami Miller and Bri Notermann, but hopes the rest of his team can remember the moment for the future.
“You know what it’s like to be here now,” Horner said. “This is the second year in a row for us. I think next year we’ll be a year older, a year smarter. Maybe we can get some luck on our side to get there.”
For one team a season ends. For another, the most important time of the year is just beginning.
“Five straight,” Bohlen shook his head and smiled. “That’s just crazy.”
