Another chance at glory: Charles City softball one step closer to state title

In the game against Mason City on Tuesday night, the Comets took a 3-0 lead after one inning, but the Mohawks showed no quit. Mason City actually stormed back and took the lead, scoring four runs in the top of the second inning.

Charles City showed how good its bats can be in the bottom of the second inning. The team pumped out six runs to re-take the lead. The Mohawks were never able to get within three runs of the lead throughout the rest of the game.

Sophomore Lydia Staudt, who had two hits of her own in the contest, says staying together as a group when things get tough is one of the things her team does best.

“I think this year one of our biggest things as a team is working together and staying positive and loud the whole time,” Staudt said. “That’s one thing that we really try to push for the whole season. Just throughout the whole game, just staying together, staying positive and cheering for each other. I think that’s what held us together the whole time.”

Staudt and Bohlen know how exciting it is to be back in the state tournament. They won’t take it for granted that they get another crack at the championship.