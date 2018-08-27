North Butler 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 1)
South Hamilton 2, North Butler 0 (Match 2)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2, North Butler 0 (Match 3)
North Butler 2, Eagle Grove 0 (Match 4)
North Butler 2, Clear Lake 1 (Match 5)
Harris-Lake Park 2, North Butler 0 (Match 6)
CLARION | The Bearcats went 3-3 Saturday at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School, picking up victories against Belmond-Klemme, Eagle Grove and Clear Lake. Madison Clipperton was 11-of-13 on serves in the victory against Belmond-Klemme and 12-of-13 against Eagle Grove. Sydney Eiklenborg was 13-of-13 in their win against Clear Lake.
