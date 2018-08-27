North Butler 2, Belmond-Klemme 0 (Match 1)

South Hamilton 2, North Butler 0 (Match 2)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2, North Butler 0 (Match 3)

North Butler 2, Eagle Grove 0 (Match 4)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Butler 2, Clear Lake 1 (Match 5)

Harris-Lake Park 2, North Butler 0 (Match 6)

CLARION | The Bearcats went 3-3 Saturday at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School, picking up victories against Belmond-Klemme, Eagle Grove and Clear Lake. Madison Clipperton was 11-of-13 on serves in the victory against Belmond-Klemme and 12-of-13 against Eagle Grove. Sydney Eiklenborg was 13-of-13 in their win against Clear Lake.

Reach Sports Reporter Luke A. Garza at 641-421-0540 or follow him on Twitter @LukeAGarza

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Load comments