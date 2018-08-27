Charles City 3, Mason City 0 (Match 1)
Mason City 2, Decorah 0 (Match 2)
Iowa City Liberty 2, Mason City 0 (Match 3)
Iowa Falls Alden 2, Mason City 0 (Match 4)
CHARLES CITY | The Mohawks' volleyball team got off to a good start against Charles City, taking the Comets to three sets, losing the final set 16-14. Coach Curt Klaahsen said he considers that a strong performance, considering the Comets' success against the Mohawks in recent years.
The Mohawks excelled at serving, converting 133 of their 140 serves. Grace Tobin and Kaitlyn Roberts had double-digit kills. Sierra Miner had 25 assists, and Addy Walker led the team with 40 digs. Kaitlyn Roberts paced the Mohawks with seven solo blocks.
"We lost momentum at the end of the day, but overall, we are pleased with the day and continue to make progress toward being the team we want to be," Klaahsen said.
