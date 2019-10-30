Humboldt 3, Algona 0

The Algona volleyball team fell in three sets to Humboldt in the Class 3A, Region 2 semifinals on Tuesday night. The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-18, 25-21, and 25-19. 

With the loss, Algona finished up at 21-20 on the season. Humboldt will play Kuemper Catholic on Monday in the regional championship. 

