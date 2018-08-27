Charles City 2, Mason City 1 (Game 1)

Charles City 2, Decorah 0 (Game 2)

Liberty 2, Charles City 0 (Game 3)

CHARLES CITY | The Comets went 2-1 Saturday, picking up victories against Mason City and Decorah. 

