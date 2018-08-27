Charles City 2, Mason City 1 (Game 1)
Charles City 2, Decorah 0 (Game 2)
Liberty 2, Charles City 0 (Game 3)
CHARLES CITY | The Comets went 2-1 Saturday, picking up victories against Mason City and Decorah.
CHARLES CITY | The Comets went 2-1 Saturday, picking up victories against Mason City and Decorah.
Reach Sports Reporter Luke A. Garza at 641-421-0540 or follow him on Twitter @LukeAGarza
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.